Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden is 'in the process of dismantling democracy': ex-Social Democrat head

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
17 October 2017
08:05 CEST+02:00
håkan juholticelandembassypoliticsdemocracy

Share this article

Sweden is 'in the process of dismantling democracy': ex-Social Democrat head
Håkan Juholt in Reykjavik. Photo: Magnus Hjalmarson Neideman/SvD/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
17 October 2017
08:05 CEST+02:00
Sweden's new ambassador to Iceland has caused a stir, after warning that Sweden is "in the process of dismantling democracy" and could be on a slippery slope towards technocracy or a dictatorship.

Håkan Juholt, a former leader of the centre-left Social Democrat party and ambassador to Iceland since September, made the comments in an interview with the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.

"How old is your son? Four?" he asks the reporter.

"When he is old he won't be living in a democracy but in a technocracy, or a dictatorship. It's sad as hell. I am sorry to say it, but I am 100 percent sure. We are in the process of dismantling democracy."

Later in the interview, he says: "I don't think the threat is a dictatorship with tanks rolling on Sergel's Square (a well-known square in central Stockholm), but an expert rule where we do not let the citizens' values govern the country. Democracy is slipping through our fingers. Fewer people want to be elected, the parties are toning down their ideology. Sure, I see a risk that it may become a dictatorship in the long run."


Håkan Juholt in Iceland. Photo: Magnus Hjalmarson Neideman/SvD/TT

Juholt did not elaborate on the comments, which have sparked criticism in Sweden.

"It's remarkable. It is the role of ambassadors, and the role of the government, to deliver an accurate image of our country and promote our country in the world," Culture and Democracy Minister Alice Bah Kuhnke told the TT newswire, but said it was up to the Foreign Minister to comment further.

Margot Wallström responded she would not "argue with one of my ambassadors" in public.

"He will probably have to explain his thoughts himself," she said, speaking to TT at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

"He will probably also soon learn, I would think, what it means to be an ambassador."

Criticism has come from both sides of the political aisle. Karin Enström, foreign politics spokesperson of the conservative Moderate party, the largest opposition party in parliament, told TT:

"As ambassador and thus Sweden's top representative in Iceland, Håkan Juholt demonstrates a strange attitude towards the country he is supposed to represent."

Juholt took over as party leader of the Social Democrats in 2011 after a devastating election loss the year before. Known as outspoken and jovial among his fans, a bumbling fool among his critics, he was ousted after less than a year and stepped down on January 21st 2012, following questions over the housing allowance for an overnight Stockholm apartment he stayed in at the time with his girlfriend.

håkan juholticelandembassypoliticsdemocracy

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden's party leaders clash in heated TV debate

Sweden Democrat politician denies sexually assaulting fellow MP

King reminds MPs they represent 'all of Sweden', including immigrants

Moderate opposition leader Anna Kinberg Batra resigns

Who will defend the defenders of free speech? How Sweden is tackling threats against politicians and journalists

'Swedish police should prioritize crimes against freedom of speech'

Social Democrats unharmed by IT scandal, polls suggest

Opinion: Why care about the Swedish government crisis?
Advertisement

More news

Prince William and Kate are coming to Sweden and Norway

Here's why it was eerily dark across Stockholm this morning

'Swedish death-cleaning is something we should all think about – and enjoy'
Advertisement

It's official! Sweden names new train Trainy McTrainface

Swedish women join global social media movement highlighting sexual harassment

Plane evacuated at Stockholm airport after smoke in cockpit

Gang hijacked Malmö grocery store and ran it as normal for a day
Advertisement
3,745 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Here's why it was eerily dark across Stockholm this morning
  2. It's official! Sweden names new train Trainy McTrainface
  3. Prince William and Kate are coming to Sweden and Norway
  4. Sweden moves towards scrapping its TV licence
  5. Swedes and Italians to swap lives for three months for a study into longevity
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/10
National Test and SFI
17/10
Travel to Copenhagen
17/10
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
17/10
Being fired just under IVF treatment
17/10
PhD at KTH or NTNU
17/10
Sweden is 'in the process of dismantling
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
11/10
böstad eller rum för 6 - 10 månader
09/10
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
06/10
Room for rent
View all notices
Advertisement