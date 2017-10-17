Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden to face Italy in World Cup playoff

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
17 October 2017
15:29 CEST+02:00
sportfootballworld cup

Share this article

Sweden to face Italy in World Cup playoff
Former Spanish soccer player Fernando Hierro draws Italy against Sweden at the FIFA World Cup European play-off draw. Photo: Christian Merz/Keystone via AP/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
17 October 2017
15:29 CEST+02:00
Four-time winners Italy will play Sweden in a playoff for a place in the 2018 World Cup while the Republic of Ireland take on Denmark, following Tuesday's draw.

Four-time winners Italy will play Sweden in a playoff for a place in the 2018 World Cup while the Republic of Ireland take on Denmark, following Tuesday's draw.

Northern Ireland will take on Switzerland and Croatia will tackle Greece in the other two-legged Europe zone playoffs to be played between November 9th and November 14th.

Italy, who were seeded for the draw in Zurich, will travel to Sweden for the first leg of their tie.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson told Sky Sports News: "It's two tough games but it would have been the same with other countries.

"I'm happy we know now. Now we can start work."

The Italians were condemned to the playoffs after finishing runners-up to Spain in their qualifying group.

 

sportfootballworld cup

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Zlatan vows to return better than ever

Stockholm derby match marred by multiple violent riots

'It would be very easy for Zlatan to say goodbye': José Mourinho

What you need to know about Sweden's new football capital Östersund

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new one-year deal with Manchester United

Björn Borg picks tennis ace for Europe vs World cup

Injured John Guidetti could miss Sweden's World Cup qualifiers

'Zlatan is injured and needs time to recover:' José Mourinho
Advertisement

More news

Sweden sink Russia at women's Euro

Drinking, fighting and lax training: What coaching Scotland is like, according to Swedish manager

Henrik Stenson promises new crazy stunt if he wins the British Open again
Advertisement

Sweden satisfied with 'crucial' Euro opener

Sweden's women plot Olympic final revenge against Germany

Man Utd 'open' to new deal for Zlatan

'We're not a cult; we're a group of people that enjoy working out'
Advertisement
3,745 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Here's why it was eerily dark across Stockholm this morning
  2. It's official! Sweden names new train Trainy McTrainface
  3. Prince William and Kate are coming to Sweden and Norway
  4. Sweden moves towards scrapping its TV licence
  5. Swedes and Italians to swap lives for three months for a study into longevity
Advertisement

Discussion forum

17/10
National Test and SFI
17/10
Travel to Copenhagen
17/10
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
17/10
Being fired just under IVF treatment
17/10
PhD at KTH or NTNU
17/10
Sweden is 'in the process of dismantling
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
11/10
böstad eller rum för 6 - 10 månader
09/10
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
06/10
Room for rent
View all notices
Advertisement