Sweden to face Italy in World Cup playoff

Former Spanish soccer player Fernando Hierro draws Italy against Sweden at the FIFA World Cup European play-off draw. Photo: Christian Merz/Keystone via AP/TT

Four-time winners Italy will play Sweden in a playoff for a place in the 2018 World Cup while the Republic of Ireland take on Denmark, following Tuesday's draw.

Northern Ireland will take on Switzerland and Croatia will tackle Greece in the other two-legged Europe zone playoffs to be played between November 9th and November 14th.

Italy, who were seeded for the draw in Zurich, will travel to Sweden for the first leg of their tie.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson told Sky Sports News: "It's two tough games but it would have been the same with other countries.

"I'm happy we know now. Now we can start work."

The Italians were condemned to the playoffs after finishing runners-up to Spain in their qualifying group.