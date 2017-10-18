Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Police station damaged by blast in southern Sweden

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
18 October 2017
09:00 CEST+02:00
helsingborgpolice

Share this article

Police station damaged by blast in southern Sweden
The damaged police station. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
18 October 2017
09:00 CEST+02:00
A police station in the southern Swedish city of Helsingborg was hit by a powerful explosion in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A large part of the building and even the windows on the building opposite were damaged by the force of the blast, though nobody was injured.

"This is very serious. An attack on the police is not just an attack against society, but on everyone's safety," Sweden's National Police Commissioner, Dan Eliasson, told TT.

He said officers from the national police force were assisting the regional police in Helsingborg, including the national bomb squad.

The alarm was raised shortly after midnight, and there was severe damage to both the entryway and the inside of the building. 

"The whole entrance has been blown away. The windows are shattered and there's damage to the doors themselves," said Lennart Linderos from the regional emergency services.

On Wednesday morning, bomb technicians had finished their survey but other technicians were still at work.

Åsa Emanuelsson, a police press officer, said that the rest of the property would be investigated during the day.

"It has suffered extensive damage, but exactly how much, we don't know yet," she said.

Local residents said the explosion was powerful. "I was in my kitchen and felt the apartment shake. It felt as if someone had thrown something at my balcony," a resident told Helsingborgs Dagblad.

Others reported their windows rattling and entire apartments shaking.

The head of the local police, Patric Heimbrand, told reporters that investigators were working on the presumption that "criminal circles" were behind the attack. He said police work against gangs was paying off and likely causing "irritation".

Explosives are often used by organized crime rings in Sweden, especially in the south where settling of scores and intimidation are frequent among drug traffickers.

Police and judges are also regularly targeted. On November 30th, 2014, a blast damaged a building in the southern city of Malmö that housed police, prosecutors, a courthouse and a penitentiary administration.

Heavily armed police officers were stationed outside those buildings on Wednesday.

helsingborgpolice

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Gang hijacked Malmö grocery store and ran it as normal for a day

Swedish police face tough task deporting failed asylum seekers

Stockholm world's eighth safest city: study

Man jailed over stolen truck rampage

Suspicious object at Gothenburg airport was food, not explosives

Swedish police struggle to carry out deportation orders

Fake police officer busted by real cops in Sweden

Mosque gutted in suspicious fire: Örebro, Sweden
Advertisement

More news

'We think we're an equal society, but harassment happens here too'

IN PICTURES: Your best autumn pictures from across Sweden

'We need trade deals': Swedish PM opposes Macron's call to slow down
Advertisement

Skellefteå to get Europe's biggest car battery factory: in pictures

Happy Diwali! Celebrating the festival of lights in Sweden

A 4.5 billion-year-old Swedish meteorite is going up for auction

Young people in Sweden more likely to question information online
Advertisement
3,743 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Here's why it was eerily dark across Stockholm
  2. It's official! Sweden names new train Trainy McTrainface
  3. Police station damaged by blast in southern Sweden
  4. Prince William and Kate are coming to Sweden and Norway
  5. 'Swedish death-cleaning is something we should all think about – and enjoy'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/10
Twittiot "Out-rage Culture" Now Shouting
19/10
Pepper Spray needed!
19/10
llooking for lightweight material
19/10
Being fired just under IVF treatment
19/10
Need some advice regarding psychological help
19/10
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
View all discussions

Noticeboard

19/10
Native English or American babysitter
11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
11/10
böstad eller rum för 6 - 10 månader
09/10
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
View all notices
Advertisement