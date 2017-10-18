Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden's Foreign Minister Margot Wallström calls for 'action' on sex crimes

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
18 October 2017
12:33 CEST+02:00
sexual harassmentmetoomargot wallström

Share this article

Sweden's Foreign Minister Margot Wallström calls for 'action' on sex crimes
Margot Wallström. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
18 October 2017
12:33 CEST+02:00
Sweden's Foreign Minister Margot Wallström has hailed the social media campaign 'Me Too' which aims to draw attention to sex assault and harassment around the world, and called for action.

Actress Alyssa Milano launched the #MeToo hashtag on Sunday, urging women to share their own experiences to "give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem", in the wake of sexual assault allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.

Millions of posts have been shared on Facebook and Twitter by women – and men – all over the world, including in Sweden, with people sharing stories of inappropriate conduct ranging from groping to rape.

READ ALSO: Swedes join global movement highlighting sexual harassment

Foreign Minister Wallström praised the courage of those speaking out and argued that more has to be done on a political level to fight sexual violence and harassment.

"We have to look at what our legislation looks like," she told Swedish news agency TT.

"These are brave women and girls around the world, but I also think of this as a politician: What do we do? This type of call is not enough, it also has to lead to action."

"How do we influence public opinion and what can we do, through our channels, to fix this?"

Asked if she had experienced it personally, she said: "I don't want to talk about it from too personal a perspective, but I can confirm that it exists at the highest political level and I, too, have experienced that."

Wallström, the front figure of Sweden's feminist foreign policy, worked as the UN's special representative on sexual violence in conflict from 2010-2012, investigating claims of the use of rape and other kinds of sexual violence as a weapon by rebels and government troops in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"I have in that role seen how this can take the most violent and disgusting forms. I've seen how far sexual violence in war and conflict zones can go," she told TT.

sexual harassmentmetoomargot wallström

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden summons Turkey ambassador after Swedish citizen charged

Sweden's Foreign Minister Wallström awarded UN prize for gender equality work

US Defence Secretary Mattis warned Sweden not to sign anti-nuclear weapons treaty: report

Sweden summons Turkish ambassador over writer and activist arrests

Sweden urges Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un to 'come to their senses'

Sweden aids journalist held in Spain on Turkey warrant

Sweden asks Turkey to free jailed human rights activist

Sweden slams Turkey for jailing activist
Advertisement

More news

'We think we're an equal society, but harassment happens here too'

IN PICTURES: Your best autumn pictures from across Sweden

'We need trade deals': Swedish PM opposes Macron's call to slow down
Advertisement

Skellefteå to get Europe's biggest car battery factory: in pictures

Happy Diwali! Celebrating the festival of lights in Sweden

A 4.5 billion-year-old Swedish meteorite is going up for auction

Young people in Sweden more likely to question information online
Advertisement
3,743 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Here's why it was eerily dark across Stockholm
  2. It's official! Sweden names new train Trainy McTrainface
  3. Police station damaged by blast in southern Sweden
  4. Prince William and Kate are coming to Sweden and Norway
  5. 'Swedish death-cleaning is something we should all think about – and enjoy'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

19/10
Twittiot "Out-rage Culture" Now Shouting
19/10
Pepper Spray needed!
19/10
llooking for lightweight material
19/10
Being fired just under IVF treatment
19/10
Need some advice regarding psychological help
19/10
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
View all discussions

Noticeboard

19/10
Native English or American babysitter
11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
11/10
böstad eller rum för 6 - 10 månader
09/10
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
View all notices
Advertisement