Swedish woman dies in Greenpeace plane crash

TT/The Local
18 October 2017
File photo of the Greenpeace logo. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT
A Swedish woman has died in a plane crash in Brazil's Amazonas state.

The small plane, a single engine turboprop Cessna 208 Caravan, used by Greenpeace, crashed in the river Rio Negro near the city of Manaus at around 11am local time on Tuesday, local media reported.

One of the passengers, a 29-year-old woman from central Sweden named as Carolina Nyberg-Steiser, died in the crash. Her three Brazilian colleagues and the pilot survived with minor injuries.

“The foreign ministry is aware that a Swedish woman in her 20s, resident in the Svealand region, has died in a plane crash in Brazil. Her family has been informed,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mathias Heimonen told Swedish news agency TT on Wednesday morning.

“It is with great sorrow we can confirm that a close friend and colleague has died in a tragic plane crash outside Manaus in Amazonas, Brazil,” wrote Greenpeace's Swedish branch in a statement.

