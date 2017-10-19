Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Skellefteå to get Europe's biggest car battery factory: in pictures

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
19 October 2017
13:49 CEST+02:00
technewsnorthvoltstartupsteslabatteryskellefteåmikael damberg

Share this article

Skellefteå to get Europe's biggest car battery factory: in pictures
Sweden's Enterprise and Innovation Minister Mikael Damberg. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
19 October 2017
13:49 CEST+02:00
Startup Northvolt has picked a town in northern Sweden to build Europe's biggest factory for electric car batteries, rivalling Tesla's American 'Gigafactory'.

The company said it had selected Skellefteå, a coastal town in the country's industrial north-east, for the site which will employ up to 2,500 people.

Sweden's main nickel, cobalt, lithium and graphite deposits are nearby.

An associated research centre employing 300 to 400 people will be located in Västerås, some 150 kilometres west of Stockholm and the original headquarters of Swedish-Swiss ABB, which has partnered up with Northvolt for the project.

READ ALSO: 'The tech sector should lead the move away from cities'


Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

"Europe is rapidly moving towards electrification," said Peter Carlsson, Northvolt's founder and CEO.

"Sweden has a unique position to establish large-scale battery production to support this transition with its clean and affordable energy, proximity to raw materials, and a strong industrial tradition deep in its DNA," he said.


Artist's impression of what the factory will look like. Photo: Northvolt

Sweden's Enterprise and Innovation Minister Mikael Damberg said it was "a great day, not just for the two chosen cities but also for Sweden and for Europe".

Construction of the factory is to start in the second half of 2018, and it is expected to raise production progressively between 2020 and 2023. Once fully operational, the site is to produce lithium-ion batteries totalling 32 Gigawatt hours (GWh) per year.

The project requires an investment of four billion euros ($4.7 billion) over six years for which financing is already covered.


Artist's impression of the planned factory. Photo: Northvolt

The factory comes in response to Tesla founder Elon Musk's 'Gigafactory' in the US state of Nevada where production debuted in January and which Tesla hopes to eventually ramp up to 150 GWhs.

In addition, Tesla is mulling plans for another such factory, this time in Europe, with several countries happy to have it, including Sweden and France.

Northvolt's factory will be aimed not only at electric cars and other vehicles, but also at renewable energy producers looking for electricity storage, as well as industrial companies.

Swedish tech news on The Local is
brought to you in partnership with
Data Centers by Sweden
technewsnorthvoltstartupsteslabatteryskellefteåmikael damberg

Share this article

Related articles

Stockholm world's eighth safest city: study

Google buys 109 hectares of land in rural Sweden

Swedish transport agencies targeted in cyber attack

How Sweden's ancient language Elfdalian is being saved by Minecraft

'Sweden is not a place to come and try your luck'

Ikea buys services startup TaskRabbit (and everyone who hates assembling furniture just cheered)

Action! School offers Sweden's first course in YouTube

Sweden the world's seventh most competitive economy: World Economic Forum

More news

'We think we're an equal society, but harassment happens here too'

IN PICTURES: Your best autumn pictures from across Sweden

'We need trade deals': Swedish PM opposes Macron's call to slow down

Happy Diwali! Celebrating the festival of lights in Sweden

A 4.5 billion-year-old Swedish meteorite is going up for auction

Young people in Sweden more likely to question information online

Sweden's Foreign Minister Margot Wallström calls for 'action' on sex crimes
3,743 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Here's why it was eerily dark across Stockholm
  2. It's official! Sweden names new train Trainy McTrainface
  3. Police station damaged by blast in southern Sweden
  4. Prince William and Kate are coming to Sweden and Norway
  5. 'Swedish death-cleaning is something we should all think about – and enjoy'

Discussion forum

19/10
Twittiot "Out-rage Culture" Now Shouting
19/10
Pepper Spray needed!
19/10
llooking for lightweight material
19/10
Being fired just under IVF treatment
19/10
Need some advice regarding psychological help
19/10
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
View all discussions

Noticeboard

19/10
Native English or American babysitter
11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
11/10
böstad eller rum för 6 - 10 månader
09/10
We Can Clean Your Home Regularly in Stockholm? Conact Us.
View all notices