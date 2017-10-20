Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden security police warn of dad radicalizing his young son

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
20 October 2017
15:30 CEST+02:00
nazineo-nazisäpoextremismradicalization

Share this article

Sweden security police warn of dad radicalizing his young son
Säpo's logo. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
20 October 2017
15:30 CEST+02:00
Sweden's security police Säpo have raised the alarm over a dad whom they believe is in the process of radicalizing his own son, who is around the age of ten.

The boy's mother, who does not live with his father, has also raised concern, and applied on October 12th for sole custody of the child, who lives part-time with each parent, reports the Dagens Nyheter (DN) newspaper.

The father, who is in his mid-30s, is a previously convicted Nazi sympathizer who is understood to have brought his son to Nazi meet-ups where participants trained hand-to-hand combat using knives.

According to the mother the son has started to share his father's extreme values and has recently expressed racist comments and questioned the Holocaust.

She also writes in her statement to the court that the man is at risk of being attacked in his home by people opposing his views, which she argues could also put the child in danger.

Three weeks before the mother applied for custody, Säpo filed a report to the social services in the man's home town on September 20th warning that the son "is in a process of radicalization".

The boy has recently "behaved very differently and not been himself" and "he has begun to develop a strong desire to become like his father and is being trained by his father to embrace" Nazi ideas, DN quotes Säpo as writing.

In her statement, the mother writes that she wants the son to still have some access to his father, but that it has to be done in a way so that the child no longer "is exposed to his pressure and influence".

nazineo-nazisäpoextremismradicalization

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Man cleared of terrorism to get compensation – if he can be found

Swedish university launches digital archive of Nazi concentration camp survivor testimonies

Watch: Elderly Swedish shopper totally undeterred by neo-Nazis

Extra police called to Gothenburg to manage neo-Nazi demonstration

Swedish security police investigate terror threat in Stockholm

Police defend decision to let neo-Nazis march through Gothenburg

Swedish Jews to appeal neo-Nazi march near synagogue

Swedes attended deadly rally in Charlottesville
Advertisement

More news

Swedish broadcaster reports senior staff member over sexual harassment accusations

Two carjacking incidents in different areas of Stockholm

The Local's Swedish word of the week – part 4
Advertisement

Swedish media probe sexual offence allegations

Volvo in fast lane with its strongest third quarter ever

Worse-than-expected losses for telecom giant Ericsson

Two hurt in shooting in southern Stockholm
Advertisement
3,822 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. LISTEN: Austria turns right, Venice bids for freedom, France stamps on sex pests
  2. 'We think we're an equal society, but harassment happens here too'
  3. Worse-than-expected losses for telecom giant Ericsson
  4. Sweden security police warn of dad radicalizing his young son
  5. Happy Diwali! Celebrating the festival of lights in Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/10
Cheapest shipping option
21/10
Birthday gift for colleague
21/10
Living in Sätra
21/10
Where to report rental illegality
21/10
Being fired just under IVF treatment
21/10
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/10
Room or Flat Wanted
19/10
Native English or American babysitter
11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
11/10
Sellers of modern indian clothes etc
11/10
böstad eller rum för 6 - 10 månader
View all notices
Advertisement