Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Fewer people emigrating from Sweden: new stats

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
24 October 2017
08:15 CEST+02:00
swedes abroademigrationimmigrationstatisticsstatistics sweden

Share this article

Fewer people emigrating from Sweden: new stats
Fewer people are packing their bags and leaving Sweden. Photo: Christine Olsson/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
24 October 2017
08:15 CEST+02:00
The number of people leaving Sweden is going down, according to fresh stats.

Last year 45,878 people emigrated from Sweden – 18 percent fewer than the year before, according to new figures by Statistics Sweden. It's the first time in seven years the numbers are going down.

Most of them move to another Nordic country, but the top choice has changed. Since 2007 most people have left Sweden for Norway, but more people are now moving to Denmark instead.

In 2016 a total of 4,018 people moved from Sweden to Denmark, and 3,864 to Norway.

Norway was once considered a popular and relatively straightforward option for youngsters hoping to earn a better salary compared to back home, but emigration has decreased in recent years with fewer jobs in business, the service industry and the fishing industry being one explanation.

Around a third of everyone who left Sweden in 2016 was born here. The biggest drops in emigration were seen among natives of China, Thailand and Iran, according to the stats.

READ ALSO: Norway no longer the promised land for young Swedes

In 2015 record numbers of people emigrated from Sweden (55,830), even more than during the height of mass emigration to the US in the 1800s, when poverty-stricken Swedes left in pursuit of a better life. The largest amount of people to leave in a single year during that period was 50,786 in 1887. However, Sweden's population was then 4.73 million compared to more than 10 million today.

A key reason for 2015's surge in exits was an increase in foreign-born residents opting to return home. Around 24 percent of those who left were born in Asia, for example, while ten percent were born in another Nordic country. Less than a third of those who left in 2015 were born in Sweden on the other hand, with the proportion of native Swedes leaving actually decreasing that year.

swedes abroademigrationimmigrationstatisticsstatistics sweden

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Thousands of newcomers in Sweden at risk of homelessness

Fewer rape investigations are being solved in Sweden, new stats suggest

How I fled from a Taliban training centre to Sweden

Swedish government divided over young Afghan asylum seekers

Meeting between Swedish and Norwegian ministers scrapped following 'no-go zone' claims

Sweden rejects 'world's oldest refugee's' asylum application

UK and France now more popular than Sweden for asylum applicants

'I feel great shame': Swedish police chief's Facebook post slamming asylum policy goes viral
Advertisement

More news

Fewer asylum seekers expected to arrive in Sweden over coming years: Migration Agency

Gui Minhai's whereabouts still unknown amid growing concern for his safety

The next Downton Abbey? Swedish postwar drama pulls in record viewing figures
Advertisement

'Hermaphrodite' elk killed in Sweden

Almost nine in ten Swedes in favour of UN nuclear bomb ban

Sweden slams death penalty for Karolinska scholar

Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai 'released from Chinese custody': reports
Advertisement
3,774 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Stockholm academic given death sentence in Iran: reports
  2. Winter is coming: cold snap headed for Sweden
  3. Sweden issues weather warning for snow and strong winds
  4. Sweden's first begging ban overturned by county board
  5. Fewer people emigrating from Sweden: new stats
Advertisement

Discussion forum

25/10
Road Etiquette - moving onto shoulder expected?
25/10
E-cigarettes / Snus Recommendations.
25/10
False Accusation of Animal Abuse
25/10
Swedes and their lack of basic manners
25/10
Life in Sweden
25/10
A bill has followed me from abroad.
View all discussions

Noticeboard

24/10
Plumber n techician needed
23/10
Pet sitter
20/10
Room or Flat Wanted
19/10
Native English or American babysitter
11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
11/10
Indian snack-makers
View all notices
Advertisement