Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swedish ecologists discover a plant never seen before in the Nordics

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
26 October 2017
14:46 CEST+02:00
malmönatureplants

Share this article

Swedish ecologists discover a plant never seen before in the Nordics
The blackstonia perfoliata or yellow-wort. Photo: Mats Wirén
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
26 October 2017
14:46 CEST+02:00
A plant never before observed in the Nordics has been found in southern Sweden for the first time this autumn.

Hundreds of examples of the brightly coloured blackstonia perfoliata, or yellow-wort, were found in a secluded part of the Limhamn nature reserve close to Malmö.

Further yellow-worts were observed in a smaller area north of the limestone quarry by a fence, where visitors can see the special plant. The plant, which can grow to 50 centimetres tall, is native to the Mediterranean region, and it is not clear how the plant found its way to Sweden.

The most likely hypothesis is that it was transported north by a bird or on a visitor’s shoe. This probably happened a few years ago, but it’s only now that the flowers have spread far enough to be discovered, ecologist Mats Wirén explained in a statement. Wirén regularly puts together an inventory of the flora and fauna found in the quarry, but said the discovery of the yellow-worts was an accident.

READ ALSO: Endangered otters make a comeback in Sweden

Blue bugleweed (Ajuga genevensis) was also flowering after the plant’s successful reintroduction to the area last year. The species disappeared in Sweden in the 1940s but since then it has been kept alive by botanists.

But the area’s mistletoe, first discovered in 2011, appears to have died. When it was found six years ago, growing on a rosebush, it was the first naturally disseminated mistletoe observed in Skåne for around 250 years.

And the peregrine falcons which lived in the nature reserve have also faced problems. 

Since work at the quarry stopped in 1996, these birds have been observed there, but despite attempts to encourage their breeding, only one young falcon has been born.

This year, the falcons laid eggs, but these were abandoned, likely due to disturbances from unauthorized visitors. The region’s ecologists plan to visit local schools to explain that trespassing in the area disturbs the wildlife, as well as being a dangerous place to play.

READ ALSO: Nature photographer admits pasting in lynx to award-winning snap

malmönatureplants

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Man cleared of terrorism to get compensation – if he can be found

Gang hijacked Malmö grocery store and ran it as normal for a day

Police investigate blast in Malmö apartment block

Malmö to share hosting duties of World Pride 2021

'I think we've gone overboard with trying to keep kids safe': a Swedish mum's secret for raising healthy kids

Revealed: The best place in Sweden for businesses

Passengers 'lucky' to escape injury after bus is shot at in Malmö

Gothenburg and Malmö voted among world's friendliest cities
Advertisement

More news

Brexit, migration, and jobs: Swedish PM outlines his vision for the EU

Two Swedish schools evacuated over shooting 'hoax'

Omega watch found in Swede's attic SMASHES auction world record
Advertisement

Here's what Sweden's banknotes looked like 100 years ago

Nordea to cut 6,000 jobs

Swedish PM Stefan Löfven to outline vision for EU's future

Neo-Nazi group could be banned from Sweden's annual politics festival
Advertisement
3,488 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 15 lessons my life in Sweden has taught me
  2. The next Downton Abbey? Swedish postwar drama pulls in record viewing figures
  3. Sweden issues weather warning for snow and strong winds
  4. 'Hermaphrodite' elk killed in Sweden
  5. 'After two years in Sweden, it finally feels like home'
Advertisement

Discussion forum

26/10
cleaning job seeking
26/10
Weather - what is it 'really' like?
26/10
Internship/Placement year in Sweden
26/10
Gynecologist or midwife?
26/10
Regrets Coming to Sweden ! Here is Why
26/10
Looking to meet serious friends in Gothenburg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

26/10
Gently Used Crosstrainer For Sale
24/10
Plumber n techician needed
23/10
Pet sitter
20/10
Room or Flat Wanted
19/10
Native English or American babysitter
11/10
Diwali - indian light festival
View all notices
Advertisement