Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swedish guardian of refugee child stole thousands of kronor from him

Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
30 October 2017
11:40 CET+01:00
crimerefugeegambling

Share this article

Swedish guardian of refugee child stole thousands of kronor from him
File photo: Fredrik Sandberg / TT
Catherine Edwards
catherine.edwards@thelocal.com
30 October 2017
11:40 CET+01:00
A Swedish woman in her 60s has been found guilty of stealing thousands of kronor from a refugee minor for whom she was appointed as legal guardian, in order to fund a gambling addiction.

A court in Umeå in the north of Sweden found the woman guilty of embezzlement and breach of trust, court documents seen by The Local show.

The court documents note that the 67-year-old woman "had had a gambling problem for several years, which she had lost control of", and that the stolen money was used to fund this habit.

In total, the woman transferred almost 100,000 kronor ($11,900) from the bank account of the boy, who received the money from a summer job, study grants, and social services. Some of the payments were made directly to her own bank accounts, others were made to a fintech company which handles payments for several gaming websites.

Between June 2014 and October 2015, the woman had acted as a trustee for the child who was living in Nordmaling on Sweden's northeastern coast, before being appointed his legal guardian. She held the latter role until August 2016, when the boy's family came from Somalia to join him.

She admitted making 29 transfers from the boy's account, but also claimed to have paid back more than half of the money to the boy. 

The court ordered the woman to pay the boy 45,255 kronor in damages, as well as legal costs and a compulsory contribution to the Swedish Fund for Victims of Crime.


 

crimerefugeegambling

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden promises better protection for police after string of attacks

Police search for killer after man is shot dead in Stockholm

Submarine owner Peter Madsen admits dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall

Two carjacking incidents in different areas of Stockholm

Two hurt in shooting in southern Stockholm

Gang hijacked Malmö grocery store and ran it as normal for a day

Stockholm world's eighth safest city: study

Four injured after shooting in Trelleborg, southern Sweden
Advertisement

More news

How this tiny team from Sweden gave 1.5 million Kurds something to celebrate

Far-right conference with white nationalist Richard Spencer cancelled in Stockholm

Commuters between Sweden and Denmark swap cars for trains
Advertisement

Swedish foreign minister Wallström holds first meeting with US ambassador to UN Haley

Battling nostalgia during Halloween and the holidays in Sweden

Sweden's 65,000 nuclear bunkers aren't enough: Civil Contingencies Agency

Rare blue aurora over Swedish Lapland puzzles scientists
Advertisement
3,456 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Submarine owner Peter Madsen admits dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall
  2. Sweden's housing obligation to asylum seekers means other vulnerable groups go without: report
  3. Police investigate 'sabotage' at Swedish airport
  4. Rare blue aurora over Swedish Lapland puzzles scientists
  5. Sweden's 65,000 nuclear bunkers aren't enough: Civil Contingencies Agency
Advertisement

Discussion forum

31/10
Swedes and their lack of basic manners
31/10
Selling art in Sweden/Stockholm
31/10
Leasing car - monthly car rental
31/10
Child in school, the only non-swedish, not include
31/10
Zero-Accountability in Sweden: Family Of Man
31/10
Shoplifting at the hardware store
View all discussions

Noticeboard

31/10
Dog walkers wanted
30/10
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm.
27/10
Flytttransport
26/10
Gently Used Crosstrainer For Sale
24/10
Plumber n techician needed
23/10
Pet sitter
View all notices
Advertisement