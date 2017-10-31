Police search for killer after man is shot dead in Stockholm

A 35-year-old man has died after being shot in eastern Stockholm.

Residents of Nacka in the east of the city raised the alarm over a shooting just after 9pm on Monday, police press spokesperson Carina Skagerlind told news agency TT:

"Several people called in concerned that they had heard bangs and shots in the Sickla area".

A man with gunshot wounds was found outdoors and taken to hospital by an ambulance, but later died.

An examination of the crime scene took place during the night, and a forensic investigation is expected to occur on Tuesday.

Police have launched a preliminary investigation into murder but have yet to make any arrests. According to tabloid Aftonbladet, investigators have a theory that the murderer waited at the location to carry out the shooting.