Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Police search for killer after man is shot dead in Stockholm

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
31 October 2017
07:32 CET+01:00
nackastockholmshootingcrime

Share this article

Police search for killer after man is shot dead in Stockholm
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
31 October 2017
07:32 CET+01:00
A 35-year-old man has died after being shot in eastern Stockholm.

Residents of Nacka in the east of the city raised the alarm over a shooting just after 9pm on Monday, police press spokesperson Carina Skagerlind told news agency TT:

"Several people called in concerned that they had heard bangs and shots in the Sickla area".

A man with gunshot wounds was found outdoors and taken to hospital by an ambulance, but later died.

An examination of the crime scene took place during the night, and a forensic investigation is expected to occur on Tuesday.

Police have launched a preliminary investigation into murder but have yet to make any arrests. According to tabloid Aftonbladet, investigators have a theory that the murderer waited at the location to carry out the shooting.

nackastockholmshootingcrime

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Charges dropped against driver accused of showing porn film on school bus

20-year-old detained for firing 'high calibre weapon' at Swedish police officer's house

Sweden promises better protection for police after string of attacks

Submarine owner Peter Madsen admits dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall

Swedish guardian of refugee child stole thousands of kronor from him

Two carjacking incidents in different areas of Stockholm

Two hurt in shooting in southern Stockholm

Here's why it was eerily dark across Stockholm
Advertisement

More news

Danish police make correction over submarine owner Madsen’s story

Why Sweden is home to 65,000 fallout shelters

Sweden's 105-year-old blogger supports Me Too campaign
Advertisement

Skavsta airport evacuated over bomb scare

Not so gender-equal? Swedish teens still plan careers according to gender, study shows

Swedish Church faces backlash over 'taco Jesus' tweet

Swedish police officer investigated for sending picture of his genitals to a suspect's partner

Advertisement
3,458 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Submarine owner Peter Madsen admits dismembering Swedish journalist Kim Wall
  2. Sweden's housing obligation to asylum seekers means other vulnerable groups go without: report
  3. Rare blue aurora over Swedish Lapland puzzles scientists
  4. Police investigate 'sabotage' at Swedish airport
  5. Commuters between Sweden and Denmark swap cars for trains
Advertisement

Discussion forum

01/11
Mortgage loan advise!
01/11
Loans for newcomers
01/11
Guaranteed Loan Services
01/11
Private health insurrance
01/11
Finance For All
01/11
Fully comprehensive insurance
View all discussions

Noticeboard

31/10
Dog walkers wanted
30/10
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm.
27/10
Flytttransport
26/10
Gently Used Crosstrainer For Sale
24/10
Plumber n techician needed
23/10
Pet sitter
View all notices
Advertisement