Charges dropped against driver accused of showing porn film on school bus

Police have dropped charges against a Swedish bus driver who was removed from his role following allegations of showing a 'pornographic film' to children on a school bus.

The children, the youngest of whom was aged ten, were described by local news outlets as "frightened" and "feeling really bad" during their journey home from school in Västerbotten, northern Sweden.

But the offending movie was actually "an ordinary romantic comedy", Joakim Oja from the local police told regional newspaper Folkbladet.

"[The driver] has not done anything criminal, and we are dropping the charges," Oja said.

What's more, Oja said that after speaking to several passengers, it emerged that it had been one of the schoolchildren who was responsible for putting on the offending film, and that the driver had turned it off at the request of an adult passenger.

The driver was removed from service with immediate effect after the allegations were reported in several Swedish media outlets after being widely circulated on social media. According to Folkbladet, the driver's union representatives will now begin discussions with his employer, Arctic Bus AB, regarding his dismissal.

The incident comes just weeks after another bus driver was charged with reckless driving after watching a porn film while driving 15 young people between Ostersund and Stockholm.

That incident took place in May last year, with several witnesses complaining the journey was "bumpy" while the man kept one hand on the steering wheel in order to hold a tablet to watch the film. He was ordered to pay fines of 18,800 kronor, SVT reported.