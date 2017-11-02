Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden or Switzerland? Airline to end confusion with ‘Swederland’ campaign

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
2 November 2017
15:18 CET+01:00
switzerland

Share this article

Sweden or Switzerland? Airline to end confusion with ‘Swederland’ campaign
‘Swederland’ apparently has great chocolate, cheese and cinnamon buns… Photo: AP/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
2 November 2017
15:18 CET+01:00
For many people, Sweden and Switzerland seem almost impossible to tell apart. And on occasion, the two European countries are even merged into the one and same, or “Swederland”. Now, a Swiss airline is offering tickets to the mysterious “Swederland” in a bid to teach people the difference.

Ask any Swede, or Swiss person for that matter, if they’ve ever been subject to people confusing their country with that “other European country with almost the same name”, and you’ll get a lot of nodding heads. Or more common still, people referring to their homeland as “Swederland” – some kind of European paradise apparently filled with blondes, chocolate, snow, Volvo cars, cheese, fika breaks and much, much more.

The problem is, it doesn't exist...

This week, Lufthansa’s Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) launched a competition aimed at ending the never-ending mix-up between the two countries, by offering to take 24 winners on a tour through the non-existing “Swederland”.

“We decided to put an end to the confusion by sending those in need of clarification to Switzerland, accompanied by a Swedish tour guide, to once and for all explain the differences between the countries,” Gabriel Leupold, Senior Director Sales Nordic & Baltic Countries, Lufthansa Group, said of the marketing campaign.

Sweden and Switzerland may share many common points: They are both democracies located in Europe, have a history of neutrality, have great skiing stations and stunning nature. But they also have plenty of differences, including the fact that Swedes don’t speak Swiss, and one of the two countries is located in Scandinavia, while the other is, well, not.

“During our years of trafficking the route between Sweden and Switzerland, we’ve encountered this confusion numerous times,” he said. 

But the airline is not the first to launch such an initiative. In 2013, Swedish authorities launched a competition in China, where people were invited on social media to come up with funny ways to keep Sweden and Switzerland apart.

READ ALSO: Swedes implore Chinese: 'We are not Swiss'

switzerland

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden to buy fighter jets despite Swiss pullout

Most Swiss want Sweden to be next door

Swiss keep Swedish fighter deal up in the air

Swiss voters to sink Swedish jet fighter deal

Swiss cancel Swedish fighter-jet air show

Avalanche claims life of Swedish off-piste skier

Sweden has 'secret plan' to tip Swiss Gripen vote

Swiss fury over Saab 'meddling' in Gripen vote
Advertisement

More news

Sweden win ice hockey world champs at home

New snag for Swiss deal on Swedish jet fighters

'Dangerous' Swedes in Volvos arrested in Zurich
Advertisement

Sweden greenlights Gripen fighter purchase

Avalanche kills Swedish skier in Switzerland

Swiss to pay less than Swedes for Gripen jets

Staying private key to Ikea's success: Kamprad
Advertisement
3,430 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden or Switzerland? Airline to end confusion with ‘Swederland’ campaign
  2. Danish police make correction over submarine owner Madsen’s story
  3. Sweden mulls introducing digital ‘anti-terror’ fences
  4. Swedish report calls for some failed asylum seekers to get residency
  5. Not so gender-equal? Swedish teens still plan careers according to gender, study shows
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/11
Couple bury body in cement
04/11
How can someone buy a place in Stockholm?
03/11
Consumer rights when mail ordering goods
03/11
"Swedishness" in denial
03/11
Is södertälje still a city with high crime rate?
03/11
Winter outwear for toddlers (2 yrs kids)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

31/10
Dog walkers wanted
30/10
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm.
27/10
Flytttransport
26/10
Gently Used Crosstrainer For Sale
24/10
Plumber n techician needed
23/10
Pet sitter
View all notices
Advertisement