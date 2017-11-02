Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swedish TV host pulls out of Christmas show after sexual harassment allegations

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
2 November 2017
17:07 CET+01:00
harassment

Share this article

Swedish TV host pulls out of Christmas show after sexual harassment allegations
Lasse Kronér is the host of popular Swedish TV shows such as ‘Doobidoo’. Photo: Leif R Jansson / TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
2 November 2017
17:07 CET+01:00
One of Sweden’s most well-known TV hosts has decided to pull out of an upcoming Christmas show after being accused of sexually harassing a former intern.

Lasse Kronér, known from popular Swedish TV shows like “Doobidoo”, on Thursday announced he was canceling his appearance in an upcoming Christmas show in Gothenburg after being accused by a former intern of sending her inappropriate text messages.

The allegations come in the aftermath of the worldwide #MeToo campaign which was started in response to the allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of raping, harassing, and assaulting multiple women over a period of several years, including a number of well-known actresses.

In Sweden, the campaign has led to multiple investigations into high-profile figures accused of harassment, including Martin Timell, one of the country's best-known TV presenters, as well as high-profile journalist Fredrik Virtanen at the Aftonbladet newspaper.

On Thursday, the organizers of the November 24th – December 16th Christmas show “Jul för sjutton” issued a statement, saying Kronér was canceling his appearance due to the recent media attention surrounding his person.

The statement included an explanation from Kronér himself.

“Taking into account what has happened in the past few days, I want to take a time-out,” Kronér said. “I need to reflect and focus on the situation I have now involuntarily found myself in. It’s not an easy decision, but necessary for me, and to be able to give my music colleagues the space they need.”

At the end of October, a former intern with a Swedish broadcaster filed a police report, accusing Kronér of having sent her hundreds of explicit text messages in which he allegedly asked her if she wanted to have sex with him and if she wanted nude pictures of him. The woman, who was 22 at the time but who is now 28, notified the SVT management of the incidents and Kronér was then given a formal warning and apologized to the woman for his behaviour.

Kronér has rejected the woman’s description of the events, saying that the two even became a couple after they had finished working together.

“When we met about a year later we became a couple and had a relationship for about a year,” he was quoted as telling Swedish tabloid Expressen.

According to the woman, the two developed a friendship, which occasionally became “sexually destructive”, but she insists they were never a couple.

 

harassment

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden's 105-year-old blogger supports Me Too campaign

Swedish MPs share stories of sexual harassment in politics

'We think we're an equal society, but harassment happens here too'

Swede fined for harassing his neighbour with a lawnmower

Every fifth Swedish girl suffers sex harassment

Masked flasher on the loose in Swedish park

Love parcel pest woman charged in court

Male pupil, 19, fined after striptease to classmate
Advertisement

More news

'Timeout' for MP in sexual harassment probe

Moderate MP accused of sexual harassment

Cyberbully suspect charged with child rape
Advertisement

Swede: Alicia Keys' band sexually harassed me

Women use severed pig's head to harass ex

Chats link cyberbully suspect to girl's suicide

Arrest in cyberbullying suicide probe
Advertisement
3,430 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden or Switzerland? Airline to end confusion with ‘Swederland’ campaign
  2. Danish police make correction over submarine owner Madsen’s story
  3. Sweden mulls introducing digital ‘anti-terror’ fences
  4. Swedish report calls for some failed asylum seekers to get residency
  5. Not so gender-equal? Swedish teens still plan careers according to gender, study shows
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/11
Couple bury body in cement
04/11
How can someone buy a place in Stockholm?
03/11
Consumer rights when mail ordering goods
03/11
"Swedishness" in denial
03/11
Is södertälje still a city with high crime rate?
03/11
Winter outwear for toddlers (2 yrs kids)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

31/10
Dog walkers wanted
30/10
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm.
27/10
Flytttransport
26/10
Gently Used Crosstrainer For Sale
24/10
Plumber n techician needed
23/10
Pet sitter
View all notices
Advertisement