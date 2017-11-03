Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Malmö nightclub damaged in explosion

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
3 November 2017
07:58 CET+01:00
malmö

Share this article

Malmö nightclub damaged in explosion
The nightclub, with damage visible to the entrance. Photo: Johan Nilsson / TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
3 November 2017
07:58 CET+01:00
The entrance to a nightclub in Malmö was damaged in a blast after some kind of explosive device was detonated, according to police.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning at the restaurant and nightclub Babel in the southern Swedish city.

"We have ascertained that there was an explosion and there is damage to the front of the building," Magnus Lefèvre from the regional police force told TT.

The restaurant and club was closed at the time of the explosion and there are no reports of any injuries in the blast.

Several loud bangs were reported by local residents shortly after 00.30 am, but police did not find any other areas affected by a blast.

Bomb technicians have surveyed the building and currently do not believe the blast was caused by firecrackers. The technical investigation continued through the night.

"It is some form of explosive material that was detonated, but the bomb technicians couldn't say what it was," Lefèvre said. "Next we'll look at whether there was any known threat against the restuarant or any of its employees; for the moment we are not aware of any such threat."

In October last year, the same nightclub was hit by an explosion, which caused damage to the front of the building.

malmö

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Commuters between Sweden and Denmark swap cars for trains

Swedish ecologists discover a plant never seen before in the Nordics

Man cleared of terrorism to get compensation – if he can be found

Gang hijacked Malmö grocery store and ran it as normal for a day

Police investigate blast in Malmö apartment block

Malmö to share hosting duties of World Pride 2021

Revealed: The best place in Sweden for businesses

Passengers 'lucky' to escape injury after bus is shot at in Malmö
Advertisement

More news

Setback for Swedish bill aimed at reducing deportations of skilled workers

Recipe: How to make Swedish gin-cured salmon

Swedish research reveals why most mammoth fossils are male
Advertisement

Shopping centre evacuated after fire in southern Sweden

Convicted Swedish terrorist hospitalized after hunger strike

Sweden mulls introducing digital ‘anti-terror’ fences

Swedish report calls for some failed asylum seekers to get residency
Advertisement
3,430 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Sweden or Switzerland? Airline to end confusion with ‘Swederland’ campaign
  2. Danish police make correction over submarine owner Madsen’s story
  3. Sweden mulls introducing digital ‘anti-terror’ fences
  4. Swedish report calls for some failed asylum seekers to get residency
  5. Not so gender-equal? Swedish teens still plan careers according to gender, study shows
Advertisement

Discussion forum

04/11
Couple bury body in cement
04/11
How can someone buy a place in Stockholm?
03/11
Consumer rights when mail ordering goods
03/11
"Swedishness" in denial
03/11
Is södertälje still a city with high crime rate?
03/11
Winter outwear for toddlers (2 yrs kids)
View all discussions

Noticeboard

31/10
Dog walkers wanted
30/10
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm.
27/10
Flytttransport
26/10
Gently Used Crosstrainer For Sale
24/10
Plumber n techician needed
23/10
Pet sitter
View all notices
Advertisement