Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Do Italy's footballers have less cause to fear Sweden without Zlatan?

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
9 November 2017
10:36 CET+01:00
zlatan ibrahimovicfootballworld cup

Share this article

Do Italy's footballers have less cause to fear Sweden without Zlatan?
Zlatan Ibrahimovic pre-retirement from Sweden's national team. Photo: AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
9 November 2017
10:36 CET+01:00
Will Sweden's footballers be able to put up a good fight against Italy on Friday?

Daniele De Rossi expressed relief on Tuesday that Sweden no longer have Zlatan Ibrahimovic among their ammunition as Italy prepares for the first leg of their World Cup qualifying play-off.

The 34-year-old De Rossi is one of Italy's three 2006 World Cup-winning veterans – alongside goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 39, and 36-year-old defender Andrea Barzagli – taking part in the last-gasp quest to grab a ticket to the World Cup finals.

Gian Piero Ventura's side travel to Sweden for the first leg on Friday in Stockholm with the return leg in Milan's San Siro on Monday.

"I'd never want Ibra against me, not even at 40 years and with a broken leg," said De Rossi of Manchester United striker Ibrahimovic, who is currently recovering from injury, but who retired from international duty after Euro 2006.

"The fact that there's no Ibrahimovic is an advantage for anyone who has to face them," the Roma midfielder told a press conference on Friday.

"It's not that the rest of them are unknown to us though, we know them because some of them play in Italy and others play in important European leagues."

De Rossi added that the only fear was the fact that Italy could suffer from nerves in their determination not to miss the World Cup for the first time in 50 years.

"We're strong, maybe better than Sweden, but there's a little bit of fear that 'right, we have to deliver'," said De Rossi.

"If the World Cup is important for me, when I've already played three, let's think how important it is for those who have never been there."

"What's at stake is so imporatnt that the concept of 'blood and sweat' is the right one, we'll give everything but we'll also need composure, organization, technique and we have to run."

De Rossi will surpass the 116-mark for the number of caps for Italy in Sweden, a figure he shared with former teammate Andrea Pirlo. Buffon holds the all-time record of 173.

zlatan ibrahimovicfootballworld cup
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

How this tiny team from Sweden gave 1.5 million Kurds something to celebrate

Swedish teen football star Alexander Isak shines for new club

Three Swedish footballers sent me pics of their genitals, claims ex-player

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be back this year: Mourinho

Danish Football Union cancels women’s World Cup qualifier against Sweden over contract dispute

Sweden to face Italy in World Cup playoff

Zlatan vows to return better than ever

Stockholm derby match marred by multiple violent riots
Advertisement

More news

'Superman' comment was sarcasm: Henrik Stenson

Del Potro defends Stockholm Open title for 20th career crown

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs new one-year deal with Manchester United
Advertisement

Injured John Guidetti could miss Sweden's World Cup qualifiers

'Zlatan is injured and needs time to recover:' José Mourinho

Zlatan Ibrahimovic immortalised on giant '1,000 kronor' note

Sweden coach Pia Sundhage admits 'gamble' at Women's Euro 2017
Advertisement
3,440 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eight ways to survive November in Sweden
  2. Nordics fail to win back crown as world's best English speakers
  3. Large fire breaks out in central Stockholm
  4. Why some Swedes will feast on goose blood in November
  5. Migration Agency criticized for wrong birthdate on residence permit
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/11
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
09/11
Giving birth in Sweden
09/11
Anybody want to share a van?
09/11
International School Options (Southern Sweden)
09/11
Seeing a Dermatologist in Sweden
09/11
Help: forgot windows password
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/11
Wanna improve your proficiency in Spanish?
07/11
Extra Jobb wanted
06/11
Student in Stockholm looking for part time job.
06/11
Piano, guitar and vocal lessons in English
31/10
Dog walkers wanted
30/10
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm.
View all notices
Advertisement