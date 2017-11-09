Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Superman' comment was sarcasm: Henrik Stenson

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
9 November 2017
11:33 CET+01:00
henrik stensongolf

Share this article

'Superman' comment was sarcasm: Henrik Stenson
Henrik Stenson. Photo: AP Photo/Ng Han Guan
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
9 November 2017
11:33 CET+01:00
Sweden's golfing ace Henrik Stenson is hoping a swift recovery to a rib injury will allow him to contest next week's European Tour season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The Swedish golfer went on Instagram to reveal the news and to also regret the "Superman" comment he made at the conclusion to last week's Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya.

Stenson last Sunday suggested his rib injury some 11 days earlier resulted from an event ahead of the WGC-HSBC Champions even when he, world number one Dustin Johnson and leading China golfer Haotong Li were suspended in the air.

Stenson went on to finish joint runner-up in Shanghai but the injury clearly affected his showing in Turkey and he finished well down the field after undergoing daily treatment on the injury.

After the event, he said: "I am not Superman given certain people thought I was Superman."

He left Turkey indicating he was returning home for an MRI on the injury but would more than likely miss both this week's Nedbank Challenge and also the final event in Dubai.

"I'm disappointed to have to pre-emptively withdraw from the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player, as I was looking forward to this important year-end event on the European Tour," said Stenson.

"At this point I am back home in Orlando waiting to do a scan on my ribs and get the necessary rest. I am still hoping for a quick recovery and have not ruled out playing in Dubai next week at this point."

"My comment about not being Superman was a sarcastic way of saying that I am susceptible to injury like any other athlete and sometimes these things happen when you least expect them."

He added: "The plan as of now will be to participate in the DP World Championship if my body is back to 100 percent."

 

I’m disappointed to have to pre-emptively withdraw from the Nedbank Golf Challenge Hosted by Gary Player, I was looking forward to this important year-end event on the European Tour. At this point I am back home in Orlando waiting to do a scan on my ribs and get the necessary rest. I am still hoping for a quick recovery and have not ruled out playing in Dubai next week at this point. My comment about not being Superman was a sarcastic way of saying that I am susceptible to injury like any other athlete and sometimes these things happen when you least expect them. I was pleased to help promote the HSBC Champions and to continue my string of success at the event and I was never forced to do anything. HSBC is a great sponsor to golf worldwide and I am not happy to see them being made responsible for my withdrawal. The plan as of now will be to participate in the DP World Championship if my body is back to 100%. H

Ett inlägg delat av Henrik Stenson (@henrikstenson)

henrik stensongolf
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

'I grew up in Sweden, I'm used to playing in bad weather': Nordqvist beats hail and fever to win second major

Henrik Stenson claims first title of the year and sets new Swedish record

Swedish golfer Stenson has rental home burgled during British Open

Henrik Stenson promises new crazy stunt if he wins the British Open again

Sweden's new golf hero Norén fights to defend Scottish Open title

WATCH: Elk calf chases Swedish golfer

'There will be times when you want to get mad, but you've got to stay focused'

Sweden's rising star Alex Norén wants more after European PGA title win
Advertisement

More news

Do Italy's footballers have less cause to fear Sweden without Zlatan?

Swedish teen football star Alexander Isak shines for new club

Del Potro defends Stockholm Open title for 20th career crown
Advertisement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be back this year: Mourinho

Danish Football Union cancels women’s World Cup qualifier against Sweden over contract dispute

Sweden to face Italy in World Cup playoff

Zlatan vows to return better than ever
Advertisement
3,440 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eight ways to survive November in Sweden
  2. Nordics fail to win back crown as world's best English speakers
  3. Large fire breaks out in central Stockholm
  4. Why some Swedes will feast on goose blood in November
  5. Migration Agency criticized for wrong birthdate on residence permit
Advertisement

Discussion forum

09/11
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
09/11
Giving birth in Sweden
09/11
Anybody want to share a van?
09/11
International School Options (Southern Sweden)
09/11
Seeing a Dermatologist in Sweden
09/11
Help: forgot windows password
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/11
Wanna improve your proficiency in Spanish?
07/11
Extra Jobb wanted
06/11
Student in Stockholm looking for part time job.
06/11
Piano, guitar and vocal lessons in English
31/10
Dog walkers wanted
30/10
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm.
View all notices
Advertisement