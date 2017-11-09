Swedish parents told they can't name baby Pilzner

File photo of a newborn baby (not the child referred to in the article). Photo: Christine Olsson/TT

A Swedish couple have been denied the right to name their baby Pilzner after Sweden's tax agency Skatteverket said the moniker was "unsuitable" for a child.

The boy was born in August, and his parents hoped to name him Pilzner after his father and grandfather – and the Pilsner lager.

"My father was known as Pilzner because he used to drink Pilsner," the baby’s father, Matz Pilzner Johanneson, said to SVT Halland.

"I only drink Pilsner and since I was young, I have been referred to as Pilzner."

Johanneson legally changed his first name to Matz Pilzner as an adult, and said he and his wife were "very disappointed" by Skatteverket’s decision regarding their three-month-old. They plan to appeal the ruling.

The agency ruled that the name, like the beer itself, was not suitable for a child.

Parents are required to submit their choices for baby names to Skatteverket which is able to reject "names that can give offence or be seen to cause discomfort for the bearer".

In 2007, for example, a couple was initially banned from calling their daughter Metallica (a decision later overturned), while authorities in another part of Sweden allowed a baby boy to be called Google. Other controversial names rejected by the agency have included Q, Token and Michael Jackson.

