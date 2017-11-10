Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swedish radio station hijacked to play Isis recruitment song

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
10 November 2017
11:40 CET+01:00
isismix megapol

Share this article

Swedish radio station hijacked to play Isis recruitment song
File photo of a radio mixing board. Photo: Pontus Lundahl/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
10 November 2017
11:40 CET+01:00
A Swedish radio station played an Isis propaganda tune after its frequency was hijacked by a pirate transmitter.

Malmö residents who tuned into popular radio station Mix Megapol at around 8.30am on Friday suddenly found themselves listening to Isis recruitment song 'For the sake of Allah'.

The song was played after the radio station's local airwaves were hijacked by an unknown offender, Bauer Media, which owns the station, confirmed after 24Malmö.se first reported the incident.

"We will report this incident to the police and to the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority," marketing director Jakob Gravestam said in a press release.

He confirmed to 24Malmö.se that the three-minute song – with lyrics trying to tempt Westerners into joining Isis with promises about maidens waiting in paradise for fighters – was played for around 30 minutes.

"It is of course very serious, especially as they played a song about recruitment for Isis," Gravestam added, admitting that it was very difficult to stop anyone with a pirate transmitter from hijacking a radio frequency.

Mix Megapol is a commercial station which normally plays hits from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s.

isismix megapol
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Number of returning Isis fighters drops in Sweden

Sweden's terror travellers: in stats

Isis uses Nutella jars and cat GIFs to lure Westerners: study

Isis-linked man was released by Swedish authorities: report

Uzbekistan says Stockholm suspect had ties to IS

Stockholm attack suspect attempted to travel to Syria: reports

Trial of man accused of terrorism for Malmö Islamic centre fire begins

Court: Man tried to raise cash on Facebook to fund Isis
Advertisement

More news

How Sweden's getting ready for the election-year information war

The Local's Swedish word of the week – part 7

Meet the Swede who's taking over EasyJet
Advertisement

Sweden Democrat quits party after unauthorized Russia trip

Dads in Sweden are taking more parental leave than ever

WATCH: Hidden cameras reveal secret lives of bear family in Sweden

Recipe: How to make apple and almond tart
Advertisement
3,448 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Eight ways to survive November in Sweden
  2. Nordics fail to win back crown as world's best English speakers
  3. Swedish radio station hijacked to play Isis recruitment song
  4. Why some Swedes will feast on goose blood in November
  5. Migration Agency criticized for wrong birthdate on residence permit
Advertisement

Discussion forum

10/11
Private Health Insurance for Personummer
10/11
it contract 150/HR SEK
10/11
Eye surgery in Göteborg
10/11
Best bank for a student?
10/11
School for kids
10/11
Where to replace glow plug VW transporter T5 2007
View all discussions

Noticeboard

09/11
Wanna improve your proficiency in Spanish?
07/11
Extra Jobb wanted
06/11
Student in Stockholm looking for part time job.
06/11
Piano, guitar and vocal lessons in English
31/10
Dog walkers wanted
30/10
Relocation/ Moving/ Delivery Services Offered in Stockholm.
View all notices
Advertisement