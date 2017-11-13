Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Swedish film honoured at Thessaloniki film festival

13 November 2017
07:18 CET+01:00
ravenscinema

Swedish film honoured at Thessaloniki film festival
Reine Brynolfsson, in the lead role in 'Ravens'. Photo: Alexander Larsson Vierth/TT
13 November 2017
07:18 CET+01:00
Swedish film 'Ravens' took home two prestigious awards at the 58th Thessaloniki Film Festival.

'Ravens' by Swedish director Jens Assur took the premier Golden Alexander award at the festival on Sunday, with its star Reine Brynolfsson also winning the best actor prize.

With a prize of 8,000 euros ($9,331), the accolade is a boost for Assur's first full-length feature film after success as a photographer.


Jens Assur, left, and Reine Brynolfsson. Photo. Alexander Larsson Vierth/TT

Late veteran American actor Harry Dean Stanton was also honoured for one of his last appearances in 'Lucky'.

The committee gave Stanton, who died in September aged 91, the festival's special mention for his role.

The festival's Silver Alexander, or Special Jury Award, went to Iranian director Vahid Jalilvand for his feature film 'No Date, No Signature'.”

ravenscinema
