Unemployment in Sweden reaches record low

File photo: Photo Mix/Pexels

Unemployment levels in Sweden sank to a record-low during October, with a drop in unemployment for both native and foreign-born workers.

Sweden's overall unemployment rate stood at 7.4 percent in October, down from 7.6 percent at the same time last year, according to new statistics from the Swedish Public Employment Service.

"We have a very good labour market, where jobs are growing on a wide scale, and it benefits everyone," Annika Sundén, head of analysis at the Employment Service, said in a press release.

"At the same time, we have had an increase in the workforce; many want to join the Swedish labour market," she added.

Among native Swedes, unemployment has fallen to a record low of 3.9 percent. Among foreign-born workers there was a more modest decrease, from 22.2 to 22.1 percent.

