Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden's famous white elk is spared death

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
15 November 2017
08:28 CET+01:00
elkwhite elkmoose

Share this article

Sweden's famous white elk is spared death
A white elk photographed in Värmland in July. Photo: Tommy Pedersen/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
15 November 2017
08:28 CET+01:00
A white elk that became a global celebrity this year is no longer at risk of being put down.

The elk went viral this August after it was caught on camera by a local councillor, Hans Nilsson, in the Värmland region in western Sweden. But as The Local reported this week, it was at risk of being killed as a last resort after police said it had charged at a woman who was out walking her dogs.

However, on Tuesday afternoon the decision to shoot the elk was revoked.

“Since November 6th there have been no reports about the elk acting in an aggressive way, which is why the decision about a protective hunt no longer applies,” said Värmland police in a statement.

Nilsson’s footage of the rare creature was shared thousands of times on social media in summer after being picked up by global media outlets including the BBC and National Geographic.

But the animal’s viral fame brought unintended consequences, with experts forced to warn sightseers to keep their distance after people flocked to the area to catch a glimpse of it.

“It's very sad when you have seen the problem for a long time," local nature photographer Ingemar Petersson told The Local on Monday. "There is a lot of pressure on the area, and many photographers have behaved badly, but the elk is not aggressive.”

Tens of thousands rallied to save the elk. A total of 51,388 people signed a petition by Sweden's largest animal rights organization, Djurens rätt, in 24 hours – a new record for the organization.

"It is the fastest-growing petition we have ever had," a spokesperson for the organization, which was founded in 1882 and has more than 40,000 members, told The Local earlier on Tuesday.

Another petition started by Nilsson himself on Monday had collected more than 10,000 signatures by Tuesday afternoon, calling for Swedish authorities to spare the elk's life.

"I could turn myself into a human shield for the elk, even though I can't make myself quite that big," the Eda councillor vowed, speaking to Värmland regional newspaper VF.

WATCH: Incredible viral video of white elk in Sweden

elkwhite elkmoose
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Swedes rally to save famous white elk from being shot

Sweden's famous white elk could be shot after viral fame

'Hermaphrodite' elk killed in Sweden

Elk runs amok in central Gothenburg

Viral Swedish white elk's apple habit brings trespassing tourists to couple's garden

Don't risk irritating Sweden's famous white elk, expert warns

Watch: Incredible viral footage of a rare white elk in Sweden

Rare white elk photographed in Swedish back garden
Advertisement

More news

Swede wrongly convicted of murder to get record compensation after 13 years of jail

Swedish school under fire for racist slur in homework task

A growing number of Swedes are victims of crime: survey
Advertisement

Truck carrying 20 tonnes of Swedish meatballs topples over

Löfven and Macron team up to boost green innovation

Five things to look out for at the EU summit in Sweden

EU leaders head to Sweden to seek fairer post-Brexit economy
Advertisement
3,601 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. In depth: Why is Sweden deporting its foreign professionals?
  2. How Sweden's getting ready for the election-year information war
  3. Sweden's famous white elk could be shot after viral fame
  4. Sweden's most expensive house sells for 125 million kronor
  5. Watch: Sweden celebrate reaching World Cup – by crashing a TV studio
Advertisement

Discussion forum

16/11
Swedes Approach Thought Of Increasing Crime
16/11
Male prostitution is gaining momentum as Swedish
16/11
Deportation of "Professionals"?
16/11
Is long-distance dating a thing for Swedes?
16/11
National Day of Mourning Begins as Sweden Says
16/11
Mortgage without having a permanent job contract
View all discussions

Noticeboard

16/11
KRAV Christmas trees / Danderyd
16/11
Cat sitter in Solna
14/11
Native English speaking nanny (part time)
14/11
Professional translator seeks opportunities
13/11
Piano, guitar and vocal lessons in English and Italian
13/11
English Grammar & Spelling Service
View all notices
Advertisement