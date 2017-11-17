Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Guess who's back? Zlatan Ibrahimovic fit to play, Mourinho confirms

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
17 November 2017
15:27 CET+01:00
zlatan ibrahimovicsportfootball

Share this article

Guess who's back? Zlatan Ibrahimovic fit to play, Mourinho confirms
Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
17 November 2017
15:27 CET+01:00
Long-term injury victim Zlatan Ibrahimovic will make his Manchester United return against Newcastle United on Sunday, manager José Mourinho announced on Friday.

France midfielder Paul Pogba will also return. He has been out since September with a hamstring injury, while former Sweden striker Ibrahimovic has not played since damaging knee ligaments against Anderlecht in April.

"The players that stayed here and (were) recovering from injuries, even the ones that are recovering from big injuries, they are ready to play," Mourinho told MUTV.

Asked to identify the long-term absentees in contention to face Newcastle at Old Trafford, Mourinho replied: "Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo."

Argentinian defender Rojo suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in the same Europa League game as Ibrahimovic last season.

News of the trio's availability is a welcome fillip for Mourinho, who has seen his team fall eight points below Manchester City in the Premier League title race after losing their last two away games.

Ibrahimovic, 36, made a stunning impact on English football last season, top-scoring for United with 28 goals from 46 games before succumbing to his career-threatening injury.

He left the club when his contract expired at the end of last season, but signed a new one-year deal in August.

Mourinho originally estimated that Ibrahimovic would not be able to return to action before the end of the year.

Pogba, 24, was less conspicuously successful last season following his return to the club from Juventus in a then world-record £89.3 million ($117.7 million) transfer.

But he scored in United's victory over Ajaz in the Europa League final and made a strong start to the current campaign, with two goals and two assists in his first six appearances.

zlatan ibrahimovicsportfootball
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Could Zlatan come out of retirement for 2018 World Cup?

Watch: Sweden celebrate reaching World Cup – by crashing a TV studio

Sweden vs Italy: A cultural head-to-head

Sweden and Italy gear up for World Cup playoff clash

Sweden claim advantage with World Cup play-off first leg victory over Italy

Do Italy's footballers have less cause to fear Sweden without Zlatan?

How this tiny team from Sweden gave 1.5 million Kurds something to celebrate

Swedish teen football star Alexander Isak shines for new club
Advertisement

More news

Tusk calls for 'much more progress' from UK on Brexit at EU summit in Sweden

Swedish music stars call for an end to sexual harassment

PODCAST: Why is Sweden deporting its most talented workers?
Advertisement

Swedish labour market 'tougher than ever'

Five things to look out for at the EU summit in Sweden

Theresa May tells Swedish media she is close to deal on citizens' rights and financial offer

Join Us! Become a Member of The Local

Advertisement
3,458 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. In depth: Why is Sweden deporting its foreign professionals?
  2. Truck carrying 20 tonnes of Swedish meatballs topples over
  3. Five things to look out for at the EU summit in Sweden
  4. Swedish school under fire for racist slur in homework task
  5. Sweden's famous white elk is spared death
Advertisement

Discussion forum

18/11
Where did Marknadsfokus get my name and address?
17/11
English speaking jobs
17/11
150 meter house rented to 8 people
17/11
Is long-distance dating a thing for Swedes?
17/11
Best bank in sweden
17/11
Long wait for Personnummer
View all discussions

Noticeboard

16/11
KRAV Christmas trees / Danderyd
16/11
Cat sitter in Solna
14/11
Native English speaking nanny (part time)
14/11
Professional translator seeks opportunities
13/11
Piano, guitar and vocal lessons in English and Italian
13/11
English Grammar & Spelling Service
View all notices
Advertisement