One arrest after man shot dead in Stockholm car chase

Police pictured by a burnt car found near the scene of the shooting. Photo: Jessica Gow / TT

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 30-year-old man who was shot dead during a car chase in Stockholm on Monday.

The suspect was arrested in Sigtuna, north of the capital, a police statement said on Monday evening. According to Aftonbladet, the arrest took place at Arlanda Airport which is located in the Sigtuna municipality.

Around midday on Monday, police were alerted to reports of shooting in Bromma in western Stockholm. When they arrived, they found a man injured by gunshots in a badly damaged car, which had crashed. The man was reported dead at 2 pm.

"There seems to have been a lot of shooting. A large number of shots were fired," said Lars Byström, a press officer for Stockholm Police.

The shooting is thought to have taken place along a long stretch of the same street, and the facades of several houses were hit by bullets, he added. However, there is currently no indication that anyone else was injured.

One eyewitness told Aftonbladet that the shooter leaned out of the window of another car and shot, though police could not confirm this information.

In their statement, police said: "In view of the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further information will be given."

Eva Flodin, who runs an Ica grocery store near the scene of the shooting, told the TT newswire she heard at least ten to 15 shots.

"I heard the shooting, but I thought it was fireworks," she said.

Shortly after the shooting, a burning car was found at nearby bathing spot Ängbybadet, and Byström said it was "quite likely that there is a connection" between this car and the shooting.

