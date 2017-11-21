Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Sweden's 'Christmas gift of the year' is an electric bike

The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
21 November 2017
15:56 CET+01:00
electric bikechristmasgift of the yearhui researchtechnews

Share this article

Sweden's 'Christmas gift of the year' is an electric bike
An electric bike in Stockholm. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
21 November 2017
15:56 CET+01:00
A Swedish retail organization has predicted the Christmas gift of the year that they think will be given to every health-conscious Swede who wants to exercise... but in moderation.

You know when you're grinding up that hill on your way to work and suddenly somebody zooms past you on an electric bike? You're not going to like HUI Research's predicted Christmas gift of the year.

"The electric bicycle reflects the Swedish consumers' increasing climate awareness and willingness to take care of their health as well as the desire to be free, flexible and sometimes comfortable," wrote the retail group in its traditional presentation on Tuesday.

The criteria for the gift of the year ('årets julklapp') are that it must be trendy, a hot seller and represent the times in which we live. Last year VR glasses claimed the top spot and in 2015 the robotic vacuum cleaner helped keep homes clean during the holiday season.

More than one in ten bikes sold in Sweden today are electric. Between September 2016 and August 2017, a total of 67,500 electric bikes were sold around the country, according to Svensk Cykling.

Stockholm announced earlier this year that its public bike-share scheme is to be replaced with a larger network of high-tech electric hybrid bikes, believed to be the first such hybrid scheme in the world.

2017 marks the 30th consecutive year that HUI Research has published its prediction for the gift most likely to be snapped up from the shelves in the run-up to Christmas.

The tradition began in 1988 when a baking machine was nominated. Previous winners include a cookbook, perfume, mobile phone, acupressure mat and an electronic pet.

Swedish tech news on The Local is
brought to you in partnership with
Data Centers by Sweden
electric bikechristmasgift of the yearhui researchtechnews
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Related articles

Volvo sells 'tens of thousands' of self-driving cars to Uber

Spotify launches new tech hub in London

'Technical failure': Swedish women in tech slam 'normalized' sexist culture

Löfven and Macron team up to boost green innovation

Sweden's big cities predicted to have coldest winter in five years

Setback for Swedish bill aimed at reducing deportations of skilled workers

Sweden mulls introducing digital ‘anti-terror’ fences

Volvo celebrates strong growth in third quarter

More news

Weather warnings issued for much of Sweden with more snow on the way

Two men sentenced in Sweden for human trafficking

12 untranslatable Swedish words they didn't teach you at SFI

Traffic chaos arrives with first snow in Stockholm: in pictures

How to talk about the weather in Swedish

Women in Swedish universities share experiences of harassment

'Sweden let us down': Denmark after losing out on EU agency
3,458 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement