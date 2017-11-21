Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Traffic chaos arrives with first snow in Stockholm: in pictures

Emma Löfgren
emma.lofgren@thelocal.com
@ekjlofgren
21 November 2017
10:56 CET+01:00
Traffic chaos arrives with first snow in Stockholm: in pictures
Buses struggling at Slussen in central Stockholm. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT
Stockholm's first snowfall of the season caused traffic woes in the capital on Tuesday – and everyone in northern Sweden united in a collective eyeroll.

All buses in central Stockholm were cancelled on Tuesday because of the ice and snow.

"We use all-weather tyres, but it's just really slippery. Tyres don't help," Claes Keisu, spokesperson for public transport operator SL, told Swedish news agency TT.

The buses started rolling again later in the day, but delays were reported.


Buses at Slussen in Stockholm. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Stockholm police said around 20 accidents were reported between 6am and 10.30am, without serious injuries.


The E18 road at Kista, north of Stockholm, on Tuesday morning. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

The metro and commuter trains in the capital suffered delays because of icy tracks. The Arlanda Express was further hit by technical problems not caused by the snow.

The express train, which runs from Stockholm to Arlanda Airport, was cancelled while workers examined the tracks, after it was discovered a train had a damaged wheel. It was running again by around 10.30am.

In the far, far north of Sweden the first snow fell in August, so northerners may struggle to feel any sympathy for the capital's snow woes. Although, to be fair, some of the Stockholmers are pretty hardy, too:

READ ALSO: Six things they don't tell you about the snow in Sweden

