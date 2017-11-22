Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Danish divers find arm in search for Kim Wall's remains

AFP/Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
22 November 2017
09:40 CET+01:00
submarinecrimepeter madsenkim wall

Share this article

Danish divers find arm in search for Kim Wall's remains
File photo: Kenneth Meyer/Polfoto/Ritzau
AFP/Ritzau/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
22 November 2017
09:40 CET+01:00
Danish police said on Tuesday that divers had recovered an arm in waters off Copenhagen, where the dismembered head and legs of Swedish journalist Kim Wall were found in October.

The arm was found close to the route through the Køge Bay and Öresund waters investigated by police in connection with the case.

"We have not yet determined if it is a right or left arm, or to whom the arm belongs. But we are working on the assumption that it is linked to the submarine case," Copenhagen Police deputy inspector Jens Møller Jensen said in a statement.

Danish inventor Peter Madsen, 46, in October admitted dismembering the corpse of Swedish journalist Kim Wall.

She vanished after interviewing him on board his homemade submarine on August 10th.

Her torso was found on the coast of the Amager island off Copenhagen on August 21st, and her head, legs and clothes were recovered in plastic bags in Køge Bay on October 7th.

Should the arm prove to belong to Wall, only her second arm remains to be recovered. The arm is to undergo a forensic examination on Wednesday.

Madsen is suspected of murdering Wall, but he has denied the allegations and said he does not know how she died. He has told police she died below deck while he was up on deck. He initially also denied dismembering the 30-year-old journalist, but later admitted this during an interview with police in October.

During an earlier hearing at Copenhagen City Court, police stated that forensic examination of Wall’s torso had confirmed 14 stab wounds to her abdomen. It is not clear whether these injuries were sustained before or after her death.

The next court hearing regarding Madsen’s ongoing preliminary detention is scheduled for December 13th.

His trial is set to begin on March 8th 2018.

READ ALSO: Danish police make correction over submarine owner Madsen’s story

submarinecrimepeter madsenkim wall
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Why The Local chose to cover the Kim Wall case the way we did

Two men sentenced in Sweden for human trafficking

One arrest after man shot dead in Stockholm car chase

Swede wrongly convicted of murder to get record compensation after 13 years of jail

A growing number of Swedes are victims of crime: survey

Danish police make correction over submarine owner Madsen’s story

Charges dropped against driver accused of showing porn film on school bus

Sweden promises better protection for police after string of attacks
Advertisement

More news

Swedish guardian of refugee child stole thousands of kronor from him

Two carjacking incidents in different areas of Stockholm

Two hurt in shooting in southern Stockholm
Advertisement

Gang hijacked Malmö grocery store and ran it as normal for a day

Stockholm world's eighth safest city: study

Four injured after shooting in Trelleborg, southern Sweden

Police divers find saw near Denmark submarine route
Advertisement
3,458 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six things they don't tell you about the snow in Sweden
  2. How to talk about the weather in Swedish
  3. 'Sweden let us down': Denmark after losing out on EU agency
  4. Traffic chaos arrives with first snow in Stockholm: in pictures
  5. Heavy snow and falling temperatures forecast across Sweden this week
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/11
Rescuing a dog in Stockholm?
22/11
Used Machines in sweden
22/11
Good and affordable hairdresser for hair colour?
22/11
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
22/11
Swedish Households at Risk of Increase in Rates:
22/11
Apartment Rental Fee in Gothenburg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/11
Student looking for babysitting job
20/11
Donate, Give Hope, and Shape a Child's Future
16/11
KRAV Christmas trees / Danderyd
16/11
Cat sitter in Solna
14/11
Native English speaking nanny (part time)
14/11
Professional translator seeks opportunities
View all notices
Advertisement