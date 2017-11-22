Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Swedish business boss steps down in 'what do I get for my taxes' row

Emma Löfgren
emma.lofgren@thelocal.com
@ekjlofgren
22 November 2017
10:58 CET+01:00
leif östlingsvenskt näringslivtaxparadise papers

Share this article

Swedish business boss steps down in 'what do I get for my taxes' row
Leif Östling. Photo: Tomas Oneborg/SvD/TT
Emma Löfgren
emma.lofgren@thelocal.com
@ekjlofgren
22 November 2017
10:58 CET+01:00
A Swedish business boss who got caught up in a global tax scandal has resigned.

Leif Östling, the chairman of Sweden's largest business federation, the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise (Svenskt näringsliv), announced his resignation on Wednesday.

The global Paradise Papers leak revealed earlier this month that Östling kept German stocks worth 30 million kronor ($3.56 million) in a company based in Malta. While not suspected of any legal wrongdoing, he ended up in hot water specifically after controversial comments he made defending his financial planning:

"It's a problem with the Swedish tax system, the taxes are insanely high in this country. (…) You ask yourself: If you pay 20-30 million kronor a year – what the hell do I get for the money?" he told public broadcaster SVT.

It is famously said that Sweden has some of the highest tax rates in the world (although it depends on how much you earn), with the cliché being that Swedes happily pay up, safe in the knowledge that the public services they receive in exchange will be of a good standard.

The cliché seemed to hold true as Östling's comments were heavily criticized by trade unions and politicians on both sides of the political aisle. He apologized and admitted that he had expressed himself "carelessly".

Östling's term as chairman runs out in May, but he announced that he would quit with immediate effect.

"Sweden's entrepreneurs must be able to argue for a better business environment, of which taxes and fees are an important part, without being disrupted by potential debates about me as an individual. After consideration I have therefore reached the conclusion that it is better if I hand over now instead of waiting until May next year," he said in a statement.

Some of the international figures caught up in the massive Paradise Papers leak were the US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross – who had business dealings with a firm co-owned by Vladimir Putin's son-in-law – and Queen Elizabeth, who saw millions of pounds invested in a Cayman Islands fund.

A total of 382 journalists from 67 countries together investigated the contents of the documents. In Sweden three different news desks were involved in the work: Investigative news programme Uppdrag granskning, SVT news, and news agency TT.

Östling pointed out at the time that although he had invested some of his money abroad, he had also paid 84 million kronor in income tax and 23 million kronor in capital gains tax in Sweden over the last seven years.

"We need tax-financed welfare in the form of healthcare, education, social protection and a strong social safety net," he wrote in an opinion piece published by newspaper Dagens Nyheter earlier this month. "It is a given that tax should be progressive. This is the only way society can be held together."

"Someone wrote that if high-income people like us start to whine, this spreads throughout society and threatens the social contract. There's a lot to that. Let me, from this perspective, admit that my comment about what the taxes give us back was careless and unnecessary."

Östling, 72, who was CEO of truck maker Scania for 18 years, is one of Sweden's most well-known business leaders and is known for being outspoken. He became chairman of the Confederation of Swedish Enterprise in spring 2016. The organization said on Wednesday that its board will meet to appoint a new chairperson.

leif östlingsvenskt näringslivtaxparadise papers
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden’s government wants new rule to fight tax evasion

Swedes hit out at tax avoidance exposed in Paradise Papers leak

Sweden moves towards scrapping its TV licence

Sweden's government wants newspapers to pay less tax in an effort to combat fake news

Sweden proposes tax change for some foreign workers

Young Swedes not optimistic about retirement age: survey

Here's how happy Swedes are with the services their taxes pay for

Swedes who finance terror to face extra taxes
Advertisement

More news

Swedes hold strongest views on gender equality in EU: study

Sweden cancels Santa World Cup in Lapland

Weather warning upgraded as snow sweeps Sweden
Advertisement

Weather warnings issued for much of Sweden with more snow on the way

Two men sentenced in Sweden for human trafficking

12 untranslatable Swedish words they didn't teach you at SFI

Traffic chaos arrives with first snow in Stockholm: in pictures
Advertisement
3,458 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six things they don't tell you about the snow in Sweden
  2. How to talk about the weather in Swedish
  3. 'Sweden let us down': Denmark after losing out on EU agency
  4. Traffic chaos arrives with first snow in Stockholm: in pictures
  5. Heavy snow and falling temperatures forecast across Sweden this week
Advertisement

Discussion forum

22/11
Rescuing a dog in Stockholm?
22/11
Used Machines in sweden
22/11
Good and affordable hairdresser for hair colour?
22/11
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
22/11
Swedish Households at Risk of Increase in Rates:
22/11
Apartment Rental Fee in Gothenburg
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/11
Student looking for babysitting job
20/11
Donate, Give Hope, and Shape a Child's Future
16/11
KRAV Christmas trees / Danderyd
16/11
Cat sitter in Solna
14/11
Native English speaking nanny (part time)
14/11
Professional translator seeks opportunities
View all notices
Advertisement