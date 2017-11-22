Weather warnings issued for much of Sweden with more snow on the way

Snow and wind on Wednesday. Photo: Tomas Oneborg / SvD / TT

After a snowy start to the week in many areas including the capital Stockholm, more snowfall is expected on Wednesday, together with strong winds and icy conditions on the roads.

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) has issued weather warnings for large parts of the country.

On Wednesday morning, the southwest of the country can expect up to 5-10 centimetres of snow, and the SMHI has put a Class 1 warning in place. Meteorologist Charlotta Eriksson said the warning was “primarily for the traffic, where the roads might be icy”.

Motorists have been warned to drive slowly and keep their distance from the car in front.

The precipitation will be followed by warmer air and when it reaches the east coast, the snow is expected to turn to rain, while temperatures remain in the minuses, so Blekinge and the eastern parts of Kalmar are also at risk of icy conditions.

In the rest of Götaland and western Svealand meanwhile, a Class 1 warning for snowfall is in place.

In the evening, the precipitation will reach Norrland where it is likely to be very windy and there’s a risk of ground blizzards -- when snow on the ground is lifted up and blown by heavy winds.

The situation is expected to worsen in northern parts of the country during Thursday, when the warning will be increased from a Class 1 to a Class 2 level.

