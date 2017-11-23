Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Heavy snow and wind across northern Sweden

TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
23 November 2017
08:55 CET+01:00
weathersnowwinter

Share this article

Heavy snow and wind across northern Sweden
File photo of snow on the E4 earlier this year. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg/TT
TT/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
23 November 2017
08:55 CET+01:00
Sweden's wintery weather continues on Thursday with heavy snow and winds across large parts of the north.

In the capital Stockholm, much of the snow has melted and a milder end to the week is in store, but snow is continuing to fall heavily across Jämtland, Västernorrland, Västerbotten and Norrbotten after the precipitation area moved north.

In Jämtland, a Class 2 weather warning (the medium level on a three-point scale) was in place and icy roads were slowing down traffic in both Jämtland and Västernorrland, while several trees had fallen on the road.

Across inland areas of Västerbotten and Norrbotten, weather agency SMHI has issued a Class 1 warning, and 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall during the day. In several places, snow ploughs were struggling to get on the roads.

READ ALSO: How to talk about the weather in Swedish

Further Class 2 warnings for snowfall in combination with wind are in place in Jämtland, Västernorrland, Västerbotten and Norrbotten's coast. The wind is blowing at 24-25 metres per second along the north coast in many directions.

"This is where we expect it to be the most difficult during the day. Among other places, along the E4 that goes up the entire coast, it may be very difficult with snow and slush," said SMHI meteorologist Angelica Lundberg.

Several bus routes in the Sundsvall area were cancelled on Thursday morning due to the difficult situation on the roads, Allehanda reported.

A further Class 2 warning was issued for the northern Lapland mountains due to strong winds and snow as well as poor visibility. According to SMHI, there appears to be a storm on the highest peaks of these mountains. The same storm is also battering parts of Norway, which has called it Storm Ylva.

READ ALSO: Six things they don't tell you about the snow in Sweden

weathersnowwinter
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Sweden cancels Santa World Cup in Lapland

Weather warning upgraded as snow sweeps Sweden

Weather warnings issued for much of Sweden with more snow on the way

Traffic chaos arrives with first snow in Stockholm: in pictures

How to talk about the weather in Swedish

Six things they don't tell you about the snow in Sweden

Heavy snow and falling temperatures forecast across Sweden this week

Big freeze brings Sweden's coldest night of the season
Advertisement

More news

Prosecutor drops Sweden Democrat MP rape investigation

Could the far right leave Sweden ungovernable after the election?

Man banned from Nobel Prize party over sex assault claims
Advertisement

Over 1,700 students join '#MeToo' protests, alleging harassment in Swedish schools

12 untranslatable Swedish words they didn't teach you at SFI

Swedes hold strongest views on gender equality in EU: study

Swedish business boss steps down in 'what do I get for my taxes' row
Advertisement
3,458 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six things they don't tell you about the snow in Sweden
  2. How to talk about the weather in Swedish
  3. Traffic chaos arrives with first snow in Stockholm: in pictures
  4. 'Sweden let us down': Denmark after losing out on EU agency
  5. Weather warning upgraded as snow sweeps Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/11
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
24/11
Comprehensive medical insurance
24/11
Swedish health system
24/11
PostNord and sending "dangerous goods" locally
23/11
Long wait for Personnummer
23/11
Passport expires 96 days
View all discussions

Noticeboard

23/11
English Spelling & Grammar Service
23/11
Flytttransport
22/11
Student looking for babysitting job
20/11
Donate, Give Hope, and Shape a Child's Future
16/11
KRAV Christmas trees / Danderyd
16/11
Cat sitter in Solna
View all notices
Advertisement