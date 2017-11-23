Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sweden and Denmark climb seven places in Fifa rankings

AFP/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
23 November 2017
15:42 CET+01:00
footballfifasportworld cup

Share this article

Sweden and Denmark climb seven places in Fifa rankings
Both Sweden and Denmark moved up in the Fifa rankings. Photo: Krivosheev/Depositphotos
AFP/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
23 November 2017
15:42 CET+01:00
Sweden climbed seven places to 18th and Denmark moved up to 12th in the latest Fifa world rankings released on Thursday.

The top-five remained unchanged with world champions Germany leading the way from Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium.

Sweden's victory over Italy in the World Cup playoffs helped them move up, as did Denmark's success against Ireland.

Both Scandinavian countries moved up seven places to 18th and 12th respectively after ousting their opponents.

Despite their loss to Sweden denying them a place at the World Cup for the first time in 60 years, Italy still moved up one place to 14th.

It wasn't such good news for British teams as England dropped three places to 15th despite a pair of credible 0-0 draws with Germany and Brazil recently.

Wales paid for their failure to reach the World Cup finals by dropping five places to 19th.

Fifa rankings as of November 23rd

1. Germany
2. Brazil
3. Portugal
4. Argentina
5. Belgium
6. Spain (+2)
7. Poland (-1)
8. Switzerland (+3)
9. France (-2)
10. Chile (-1)
11. Peru (-1)
12. Denmark (+7)
13. Colombia
14. Italy (+1)
15. England (-3)
16. Mexico
17. Croatia (+1)
18. Sweden (+7)
19. Wales (-5)
20. Netherlands

footballfifasportworld cup
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Guess who's back? Zlatan Ibrahimovic fit to play, Mourinho confirms

Could Zlatan come out of retirement for 2018 World Cup?

Watch: Sweden celebrate reaching World Cup – by crashing a TV studio

Sweden vs Italy: A cultural head-to-head

Sweden and Italy gear up for World Cup playoff clash

Sweden claim advantage with World Cup play-off first leg victory over Italy

Do Italy's footballers have less cause to fear Sweden without Zlatan?

How this tiny team from Sweden gave 1.5 million Kurds something to celebrate
Advertisement

More news

'Superman' comment was sarcasm: Henrik Stenson

Del Potro defends Stockholm Open title for 20th career crown

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be back this year: Mourinho
Advertisement

Danish Football Union cancels women’s World Cup qualifier against Sweden over contract dispute

Sweden to face Italy in World Cup playoff

Zlatan vows to return better than ever

Stockholm derby match marred by multiple violent riots
Advertisement
3,458 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Six things they don't tell you about the snow in Sweden
  2. How to talk about the weather in Swedish
  3. 'Sweden let us down': Denmark after losing out on EU agency
  4. Traffic chaos arrives with first snow in Stockholm: in pictures
  5. Weather warning upgraded as snow sweeps Sweden
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/11
Comprehensive medical insurance
24/11
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
24/11
Swedish health system
24/11
PostNord and sending "dangerous goods" locally
23/11
Long wait for Personnummer
23/11
Passport expires 96 days
View all discussions

Noticeboard

23/11
English Spelling & Grammar Service
23/11
Flytttransport
22/11
Student looking for babysitting job
20/11
Donate, Give Hope, and Shape a Child's Future
16/11
KRAV Christmas trees / Danderyd
16/11
Cat sitter in Solna
View all notices
Advertisement