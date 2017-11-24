Equality watchdog to review 40 Swedish companies over harassment guidelines

The Dramaten theatre in Stockholm, one of the organizations to be investigated. Photo: Fredrik Sandberg / TT

Thousands of women in Sweden have attested to sexual harassment in the workplace over recent weeks, and now Sweden's Equality Ombudsman will review practices in dozens of companies in a bid to tackle the widespread problems.

The watchdog has drawn up a list of 40 major companies across the media, culture and legal industries where it will review company protocols regarding discrimination and harassment.

"The #MeToo campaign has brought to our attention the fact that [sexual harassment] is so widespread. We knew this before, of course," Clas Lundstedt, the ombudsman's press spokesperson, told the TT newswire.

Lundstedt said that broadcaster TV4 was one of the companies to be included in the review, following a report made to the ombudsman. The broadcaster has temporarily removed presenter Martin Timell from his role following allegations of sexual harassment.

Explaining the decision to extend the review to 40 companies, Lundstedt said: "We have decided that it will be most beneficial if we do a broader check of several companies and organizations, rather than one specific check of a single company which we've had a report about."

"It is about ensuring that the organizations have procedures and guidelines to prevent harassment. And then we will also check how employers act when an employee is harassed by a colleague," he said.

According to Journalisten, the newspaper of the Swedish Union of Journalists, the list also includes the Royal Dramatic Theatre, whose boss recently met with Sweden's Culture Minister after hundreds of actresses spoke out about harassment in the Swedish film and theatre industries.

