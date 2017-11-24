Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Zlatan pushes for Man Utd starting spot against Brighton

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
24 November 2017
10:04 CET+01:00
zlatan ibrahimovicfootballmanchester unitedsport

Share this article

Zlatan pushes for Man Utd starting spot against Brighton
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back from his knee injury. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA via AP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.se
@thelocalsweden
24 November 2017
10:04 CET+01:00
Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic could make his first Manchester United start this Saturday, seven months after his career-threatening knee injury.

The striker enjoyed an impressive first season at Old Trafford following his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in July 2016, only for it to be cut short by cruciate knee ligament damage sustained in a Europa League quarter-final victory over Anderlecht in April.

Both Ibrahimovic and defend Marcos Rojo, who suffered a similar injury in the same match, have now fully recovered from their injuries and could play a key role as United host Brighton in the Premier League this weekend.

Former Sweden international Ibrahimovic, 36, has appeared as a substitute in each of United's past two matches, coming on as Newcastle were beaten 4-1 at Old Trafford last Saturday, and again on Wednesday in a 1-0 Champions League defeat by Basel in Switzerland.

Brighton manager Christ Hughton is expecting the United side to be rejigged and is not ruling out José Mourinho's men for the title, even though they are eight points adrift of Manchester City.

"Without being detrimental to the other teams in the top six, most people see the two Manchester teams as the strongest," he said. "Both have recruited very well and have big star players."

"Ibrahimovic and certainly Pogba are a massive boost for them to have back at this stage of the season. They are both big teams and are showing that."

zlatan ibrahimovicfootballmanchester unitedsport
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Sweden and Denmark climb seven places in Fifa rankings

Guess who's back? Zlatan Ibrahimovic fit to play, Mourinho confirms

Could Zlatan come out of retirement for 2018 World Cup?

Watch: Sweden celebrate reaching World Cup – by crashing a TV studio

Sweden vs Italy: A cultural head-to-head

Sweden and Italy gear up for World Cup playoff clash

Sweden claim advantage with World Cup play-off first leg victory over Italy

Do Italy's footballers have less cause to fear Sweden without Zlatan?
Advertisement

More news

'Superman' comment was sarcasm: Henrik Stenson

Del Potro defends Stockholm Open title for 20th career crown

Three Swedish footballers sent me pics of their genitals, claims ex-player
Advertisement

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be back this year: Mourinho

Danish Football Union cancels women’s World Cup qualifier against Sweden over contract dispute

Sweden to face Italy in World Cup playoff

Zlatan vows to return better than ever
Advertisement
3,458 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Weather warning upgraded as snow sweeps Sweden
  2. Sweden cancels Santa World Cup in Lapland
  3. 12 untranslatable Swedish words they didn't teach you at SFI
  4. Weather warnings issued for much of Sweden with more snow on the way
  5. Danish divers find arm in search for Kim Wall's remains
Advertisement

Discussion forum

24/11
Non EU worker with family
24/11
Reinfeldt's proposed income tax cuts
24/11
My experience "trying" to move to Sweden
24/11
When Sweden's Housing Bubble Pops
24/11
Apartment Rental Fee in Gothenburg
24/11
Swedish health system
View all discussions

Noticeboard

23/11
English Spelling & Grammar Service
23/11
Flytttransport
22/11
Student looking for babysitting job
20/11
Donate, Give Hope, and Shape a Child's Future
16/11
KRAV Christmas trees / Danderyd
16/11
Cat sitter in Solna
View all notices
Advertisement