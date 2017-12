The global far right has a weird obsession with Sweden's supposed failures. James Savage, who has written about this, explains why.

Also, Ben McPartland explains why Brits anxious about Brexit are being told to bide their time.

And Fiona Govan explains how a gang rape at Pamplona's famous bull-running festival has made Spaniards stand up for a woman's right to be believed.

You can listen below, via the Acast app, on the Apple podcast app or on iTunes

Presenters: James Savage and Emma Löfgren