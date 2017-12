Three-month-old Prince Gabriel Carl Walther, son of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, was officially christened at lunchtime by archbishop emeritus Anders Wejryd.



Princess Madeleine, Princess Sofia and Prince Gabriel. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

He wore his great-grandfather Prince Gustaf Adolf’s white christening gown, the same one worn by every newborn royal at their baptism since 1906.



Gabriel with archbishop emeritus Anders Wejryd. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

Archbishop Antje Jackelén has baptized all the youngest children in the royal family since Princess Estelle in 2012, but was unavailable this time because she is currently on a business trip to the US.



Princess Madeleine and Crown Princess Victoria's daughter, Princess Estelle. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT

News agency TT reported that Gabriel screamed so loudly during the ceremony that it was difficult to hear what Wejryd was saying, but he went silent as soon as he was back in his mother’s arms.



Prince Alexander. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

The new prince has been given the title Duke of Dalarna. His mother Sofia grew up in the Älvdalen area of Dalarna in west-central Sweden, famous for its ancient language Elfdalian. She wore a traditional regional dress for the occasion.

Crown Princess Victoria with Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle. Photo: Jonas Ekströmer/TT

Gabriel is the younger sibling to Prince Alexander, who was born in April 2016.