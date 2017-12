In a new opinion piece published by Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet, Ulvaeus predicted that after "thousands of years" we are taking the first steps "into the post-patriarchal era".

"The revolution is here in full force, an unstoppable avalanche that will change society in its foundation. There is no turning back," he noted.

The musician admitted that the campaign, which has encouraged women to come forward and share their experiences of inappropriate sexual behaviour and sexual assault, provoked some soul-searching on his behalf about how he and other men around him interact with women:

"Do I detect a tendency where the men interrupt the women, or does it seem as if the latter hold back what they wanted to say?"

In Sweden the movement appears to have struck a particularly strong chord, with several high-profile figures in politics and media losing jobs or facing investigations over allegations that have surfaced as a result.

A new study showed that almost seven in 10 Swedes think the campaign will have a long-lasting impact, and the Abba legend agrees.

"Many expected that this flood would stop, but it continues relentlessly and exactly this is so promising. This time voices won't be silenced. #MeToo is a historical turning point. How glad I am to live to see this," he concluded.

Ulvaeus is an outspoken member of the Swedish Humanist Association and has never been afraid to voice his opinion, making strong criticisms of religion in particular. Fellow Abba mastermind Benny Andersson has donated money to Sweden's Feminist Initiative party.