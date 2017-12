Sweden beat Slovenia 33-21 in Leipzig on Sunday to upset the odds and book their place in the quarter-finals, and in celebration the players decided to show-off an apparently spontaneous (but surprisingly well-choreographed looking) dance routine in the dressing room.

The national team uploaded a video of their Zumba dance to Instagram, and in less than 18 hours it was watched almost 155,000 times, along with 11,000 views on Facebook.

Player Sabina Jacobsen is responsible for the hit (and has more than 70,000 views on the version of the video uploaded to her own Instagram profile). After getting injured in 2013, the defender took up Zumba to help her recovery, and the rest of the team now use it to help with their warm-up.

Sweden now face big rivals Denmark in the quarter-finals of the World Championship on December 12th.