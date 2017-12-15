How to make saffron and white chocolate truffles for Christmas

Summary

Makes about 20

Preparation: 15 minutes

Cooking: 10 minutes

Total: 25 minutes plus chilling time

Tips

- I like to serve the truffles with some fruit to offset the sweetness. Some good figs or nice tangy physalis go well.

- The truffles keep well and can be frozen, but they will absorb the sugar so they will need recoating before serving.

- If they are too sweet for you, try rolling them in chopped pistachios or almonds instead of icing sugar (confectioner's sugar).

Ingredients

200 g (7 oz) good quality white chocolate

100 ml (7 tbsp) whipping cream (heavy whipping cream)

2 tsp honey

1 tbsp butter

0.4 g (1/50 oz) saffron threads, 1 small packet

60 g (½ cup) icing sugar (powder sugar)

Method

1. Cut the chocolate into small pieces and put them in a bowl.

2. Heat the cream, honey, butter and saffron in a small saucepan, stirring until it comes to the boil.

3. Remove from the heat and pour the cream over the white chocolate. Let it sit for 2-3 minutes before stirring and then stir thoroughly to ensure that all the chocolate has melted. If not, place the bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water and stir until it is all melted.

4. Allow the chocolate mixture to cool down until firm. This will take at least 30 minutes at room temperature or leave it overnight in a fridge.

Recipe published courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of Swedish Food.