How to make saffron and white chocolate truffles for Christmas

<p><strong>Summary</strong></p><p>Makes about 20</p><p>Preparation: 15 minutes</p><p>Cooking: 10 minutes</p><p>Total: 25 minutes plus chilling time</p><p><strong>Tips</strong></p><p>- I like to serve the truffles with some fruit to offset the sweetness. Some good figs or nice tangy physalis go well.</p><p>- The truffles keep well and can be frozen, but they will absorb the sugar so they will need recoating before serving.</p><p>- If they are too sweet for you, try rolling them in chopped pistachios or almonds instead of icing sugar (confectioner's sugar).</p><p><strong>Ingredients</strong></p><p>200 g (7 oz) good quality white chocolate</p><p>100 ml (7 tbsp) whipping cream (heavy whipping cream)</p><p>2 tsp honey</p><p>1 tbsp butter</p><p>0.4 g (1/50 oz) saffron threads, 1 small packet</p><p>60 g (½ cup) icing sugar (powder sugar)</p><p><strong>Method</strong></p><p>1. Cut the chocolate into small pieces and put them in a bowl.</p><p>2. Heat the cream, honey, butter and saffron in a small saucepan, stirring until it comes to the boil.</p><p>3. Remove from the heat and pour the cream over the white chocolate. Let it sit for 2-3 minutes before stirring and then stir thoroughly to ensure that all the chocolate has melted. If not, place the bowl over a saucepan of gently simmering water and stir until it is all melted.</p><p>4. Allow the chocolate mixture to cool down until firm. This will take at least 30 minutes at room temperature or leave it overnight in a fridge.</p><p><strong>Recipe published courtesy of John Duxbury, founder and editor of <a href="http://swedishfood.com" target="_blank">Swedish Food</a>.</strong></p>