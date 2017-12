Uzbek national Rakhmat Akilov is being held in custody after confessing to driving the truck in the attack on Drottninggatan last spring which killed five people and injured several more.

The prosecution has been granted several extensions of the time allocated to the preliminary investigation by Stockholm District Court in order to gather more evidence, with the last of the extensions approved in November.

According to deputy chief prosecutor Hans Ihrman the preliminary investigation is now over, and a meeting at Stockholm District Court involving various parties including the prosecution and representatives of the plaintiffs on Monday concluded with the likelihood of the trial starting in February.

"As it looks right now we would be able to start the trial at the beginning of February," Ihrman told TV4.

The preliminary investigation is "as good as" finished, he added.

Akilov is the only suspect in the case, but there are around 150 plaintiffs including victims, family members and others affected by the attack.

The defence will now study the conclusions from Monday’s meeting and submit any comments before a date for the trial is set in stone. It could take could several months for the trial in the mammoth case to conclude.