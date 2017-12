Police opened up an investigation into the matter after an employer expressed concern over clear language errors in the nurse's work, local newspaper Västerbottens Kurirern reports.

The investigation showed that the man sent in a falsified diploma to Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare (Socialstyrelsen) stating that he had completed training in nursing at a university in Zurich.

Socialstyrelsen asked him to complete a competence test, but instead of doing it, he sent in another falsified document claiming he worked for the Red Cross in Switzerland for three years, and he was subsequently given a Swedish Nursing ID.

Gothenburg District Court sentenced the man to a year in prison for one count of gross misuse of falsified documents and two counts of illegal use of documents.

The court deemed the crimes to be particularly serious as they risked damaging confidence in healthcare as well as patient safety.

Two years after he received his Swedish Nursing ID the man also applied for a Swedish medical certificate.

