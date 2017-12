READ ALSO: Five men acquitted in Fittja rape case

The demonstration was attended by hundreds and arranged by medical student Camilla Lundgren.

Speaking with The Local, Lundgren reiterated the protesters' demands that the Swedish government take responsibility as the "feminist government it claims to be" and introduce "substantial changes" in Sweden's judicial system and raise conviction rates as well as lengthening jail times.

Lundgren said she had received an "enormous response from the public" following the demonstration but had "not received any response or feedback from political figures yet".

The demonstration was planned a week in advance when it started to become clear that some of the accused men in the Fittja case would be acquitted.



Lundgren called the sentence "unacceptable". She welcomed PM Löfven's move to introduce a sexual consent law, but pointed out that the government needs to make a strong commitment and "treat rape as a serious and specific crime that needs to be managed by competent, specially trained lawyers and by more resources towards police and arrest services".

"Otherwise we won't vote for them," she concluded.

The lawyer for the Fittja plaintiff has criticised the verdict and said she will launch an appeal.