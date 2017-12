According to a press statement by the Metropolitan Police the man was initially stopped by the Eastern Region Counter Terrorism Police 'under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act', and then arrested on suspicion of being in possession of material 'containing information likely to be be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000'.

He is currently in custody at an Essex police station.

The TT newswire has contacted the Swedish Foreign Office who do not have any information at present.