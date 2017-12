Sverker Högbom, 37, and André Högbom, 33, from Östersund have been quietly creating gingerbread houses that exceed all expectations. These are no ordinary Hansel and Gretel cottages but beautifully executed and highly imaginative creations featuring cars, animals and UFOs.

This year they even built gingerbread cottage that appears to be suspended in the air by a gingerbread flying saucer.

The two brothers have been refining their gingerbread skills since childhood. "We were little. I was 4 years old," Sverker told The Local. "It's just a bit of fun really."

They haven't entered any competitions so far because they like to create "without any rules" or themes. Both brothers grew up and live in Östersund where Sverker works as a civil engineer and André combines work as an illustrator with truck driving.

As they're both very busy with work they usually take "evenings here and there" to work on a gingerbread house:

"We work on a gingerbread house probably from November onward. Evenings here and there. Then we bake it in December".

Do they eat their creations? "No, we don't eat baked goods that have been on the counter for a month," said Sverker, but admitted to tasting the dough during baking.

The brothers aim to take a top quality photo of each year's creation, in a bid to preserve each house for posterity and hopefully inspire others. "Maybe someone might like to put a book together?"

Asked if they were finished baking for this season and looking forward to the holiday weekend, Sverker said they were "done! It's a good thing there is a time limit with Christmas. After Christmas nobody wants any more gingerbread".

