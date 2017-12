A police patrol found the man lying injured near Gothenburg Central Station in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The Australian citizen, who had only been living in Sweden for a matter of months, was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died.

"The victim has never been on the Swedish police radar. He's not a criminal or anyone we were aware of, just a young man who moved here in the summer and has lived here for around half a year," Swedish police West region spokesperson Ulla Brehm told The Local.

"We've carried out a forensic investigation and are awaiting the results, and we're also trying to find out where he had been in the last hours, using CCTV cameras in the area for example to help with that."

Police said they have spoken with "a lot of people" in an attempt to piece together more information but would not reveal whether they had interviewed any witnesses. No arrests have been made and there is currently no suspect.

"We're in contact with his next of kin and trying to find out if they know more about where he was, what he was doing, that kind of thing. If he was alone or if he was accompanied by others," Brehm explained.

"We've also been in contact with a relative who is on the way to Sweden from Australia, for a very sad reason. We're working intensively on this to find out what happened," she concluded.