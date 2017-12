Two-time Globe nominee Vikander, 29, will be joined by a number of other celebrity presenters including Emma Watson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Hugh Grant, Shirley MacLaine and Halle Berry, writes Variety.

She was nominated most recently for her role in ‘The Danish Girl’, for which she won an Oscar for best supporting actress, the first Swedish actor to scoop an Oscar since Ingrid Bergman in 1974.

Gothenburg-born Vikander won’t be the only Swede in the room. Ruben Östlund’s ‘The Square’ is nominated and actor Alexander Skarsgård is nominated for his role in TV series ‘Big Little Lies’.

Comedian Seth Meyers will host the ceremony in Los Angeles on January 7th.

It will be the first major Hollywood live awards since the Harvey Weinstein scandal, followed by several senior figures in Hollywood and beyond accused of sexual harassment as part of the #MeToo movement.