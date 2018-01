Police were called to the scene just before 1am and said one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The blast happened in a communal area of the building.

“The damages to the property are so extensive that they have decided to evacuate those who live there,” police control room officer Mikael Lindh told the TT news agency early in the morning.

Police forensic officers and the national bomb squad spent the rest of the night at the scene.

It had by 8am not been confirmed what caused the explosion.



Police at the scene in the early hours of Tuesday. Photo: Johan Nilsson/TT