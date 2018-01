Police halted all traffic on the commuter line between Stockholms södra and Älvsjö in southern Stockholm at 5.05am after "unauthorized people were spotted in the railway area".

The move was likely to cause knock-on delays and some cancellations for all commuter trains to and from Stockholm City, including some long-distance trains.

Traffic was still at a standstill at 9am according to public transport operator SL and police could not yet say when it would start running.

"It is really hard to say, you don't take any risks in these kinds of situations. People should not be on the tracks," police spokesperson Lars Byström told the TT news agency.

Police also called in the bomb squad to search the railway area for suspicious objects, but in an update posted online at 9am they confirmed nothing had been found.