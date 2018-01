The clip, which mimics the opening to the hit HBO series but replaces the likes of King's Landing and Winterfell with local landmarks such as the cathedral and Kokpunkten swimming centre, was projected onto Västerås City Hall as revellers counted down to the start of 2018.

The crowds who braved the cold were then treated to a fireworks and light show – but no dragons this time.

Watch the video below.