Trosa

Recently voted Södermanland county's most beautiful place, Trosa is only an hour's drive from Stockholm but it's a different world compared to the big city. Flanked by the sea, islands and forest, this spot is a popular summer destination and a favourite among tourists in the region, and looking at the storybook buildings as well as the scenery it's easy to understand why.

Vadstena

Another town by the water, this time on Sweden's second biggest lake Vättern, Vadstena is an ancient place known for having a remarkably well preserved castle from the time of Gustav Vasa, not to mention a 14th century abbey.

Green, historic and with a small population of just over 5,000, it regularly features on lists and polls of Sweden's prettiest towns.

Karlskrona

Sitting on the Blekinge archipelago in the south of Sweden, Karlskrona is a charming town with a beautiful view of the sea from just about every angle. The water is the key feature, but the abundance of pretty buildings, ranging from old-fashioned cottages to grand museums, also help make this Unesco World Heritage site worth visiting.

Gammelstad Church Town

The old part of Gammelstaden, Luleå, in northern Sweden is a Unesco World Heritage site, with a 400-year-history and rows of wooden cottages that make every image look like a postcard.

Said to be the world's best preserved example of a church town, it's best seen during the winter months when the lantern tours provide particularly spectacular lighting.

Mariefred

Easily accessible from Stockholm, the best way to get to Mariefred is to take a relaxing steamboat journey across the Mälaren lake from the capital. With plenty of cafes, restaurants and small shops to keep you interested, it has its own historic castle from the Gustav Vasa era in the form of Gripsholm.

Varberg

Sweden's west coast has a number of gems but Varberg has been enduringly popular for hundreds of years, and understandably so. The ideal combination of a sandy beach, nature trails, a famous spa and a pleasant town centre with an abundance of good eateries is a big draw.

Ystad

Put the images of fictional local murders out of your mind (thanks, Wallander) and see this southern Swedish gem for what it is: cobbled streets, quaint cafes, sea and at the right time of the year, maybe even some sun.

There's also plenty of pleasant walks to be had, not least at the megalithic Ales stenar just 10 kilometres away.

Kalmar

Sitting on Sweden's east coast, Kalmar is a Swedish favourite in the summer thanks to its incredible beaches, iconic (and historically important) castle, bustling squares and … kiss stop (pusshållplats) a sort of bus-stop reserved as a place to, well, kiss.

Nora

With its well-preserved wooden buildings, cobblestone streets, lakeside location and still relatively calm tourist season Nora near Örebro is something of a hidden gem. Catch it before that changes (popular Swedish travel site Allt om resor recently flagged it up as one of the most beautiful towns in the country).

Visby

No list of romantic towns in Sweden would be complete without Visby, Gotland's medieval centre marked by its city wall, cute houses, ruins and gardens. There's also the possibility of decent weather in the summer time, and plenty of nearby beaches to visit if that's the case.