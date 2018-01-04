Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
David Bowie's luxury Volvo sells for record price

The Local
4 January 2018
17:02 CET+01:00
David Bowie's luxury Volvo sells for record price
File photo of a Volvo 262C. Photo: Scanpix/TT
4 January 2018
17:02 CET+01:00
Safety-first Volvo may not be the most rock and roll brand in the world, but it turns out one of the greatest figures in rock history was a fan as the late David Bowie's car fetched a pretty penny at auction.

The vehicle in question is a Volvo 262C. Marketed as the first luxury take on the Volvo coupés of the day,  it was designed in Sweden but hand built by Italian firm Bertone, and came complete with leather seats, electric windows and a high quality Hi-Fi system.

Bowie's was a 1981 model (the last year of production, making it a rarer example) and registered to his real name, David Robert Jones. According to the auction house in Switzerland where Bowie had a home, he used the vehicle for a number of years until it was bought by a new owner in 1998.

 

The car sold in Gstaad on December 29th for 212,800 Swiss francs ($216,000) – well above the original estimate of 65,000-75,000 Swiss francs ($66,600-76,900). That was no doubt helped by the low 33,000 miles (53,000 kilometres) on the clock, and of course the fact that it was owned by the late pop culture icon.

According to Swedish classic car site klassiker.nu, the closing price was a record sum for the model.

READ ALSO: Lost photographs of David Bowie found in Sweden after 40 years

